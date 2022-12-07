Flight attendant reveals the secret meaning behind the ‘chime sounds’ you hear on airplanes

A flight attendant has revealed the secret meaning behind the “chime sounds” often heard on airplanes – and explained how each sound sends a different signal to cabin crew.

Arizona native Tommy Cimato, who works for American Airlines, recently went viral TikTok for sharing the truth about that common beeping noise often played during flights.

While some airline passengers may think the seemingly random noises are nothing more than standard airplane noises, it turns out that the ringer is actually used by staff to communicate with each other in a fast and efficient manner, with each ring pattern signaling something different.

For example, Tommy revealed that a high thing followed by a low thing means one flight attendant is trying to reach another, or someone from the cockpit is calling them – while just one tone means a passenger has hit the “call flight attendant.” button and needs their attention.

Plus, three of the bells in a row means there’s an emergency, but Tommy added you probably “never need to hear that.”

“Have you ever heard this sound on an airplane before? Have you ever wondered what that means?’ he began in his video, which has since been viewed more than 236,000 times.

“Such a high/low bell means a flight attendant is trying to call another flight attendant or the cockpit is trying to call us,” he continued, as the sound played in the clip.

“If you hear three, that means it’s an emergency — but it will come [likely] never need to hear that.

“And if you only hear one tone, that means a passenger is calling one of the flight attendants from their seats, or they’re calling us from the restroom. One of both.’

In a separate video, he added that two short bells of the same tone mean the plane is beginning its final descent.

Tommy has gained a lot of attention online for sharing a series of secrets he learned about flying while working for the airline, amassing over 450,000 followers.

In a video, which has been viewed more than 353,000 times, he said the reason it sometimes takes a while to get off a plane is because the jetbridge moves “super slow.”

In another, which was viewed 277,000 times, he revealed that he sometimes works 16-hour shifts and takes five flights a day. He added, “So if we’re a little tired, don’t blame us.”

He also told his followers that he is trained in “security, medical care and self-defense.”

“We’re fun and outgoing, but we’re also prepared for any scenario that comes up and to keep everyone safe,” he said.

We also always keep an eye out for suspicious activity. We’re watching every person who comes on board, just to make sure it’s safe.”

Plus, Tommy revealed that planes can’t actually reverse, so every time you back up in a plane, it’s basically being pushed by a small car.

The flight attendant’s latest videos come a year after he gained viral fame for describing the 10 most unsanitary airline passengers while flying.

‘Never go barefoot. Don’t take off your shoes,” he stressed in his first of two videos, posted in July 2021. “The floors are filthy. I see so many people doing this and it’s just not hygienic. Do not do it.’

Cimato further warned against standing up during turbulence and ignoring the flight attendants’ safety demos.

“In the unlikely event that something happens, you’re 80 percent more likely to survive if you pay close attention,” he explained.

He also objected to passengers snapping their fingers at the flight attendants, insisting it was completely unnecessary.

“In general, you shouldn’t be doing this,” he noted, “but to get someone’s attention, you don’t have to.

Cimato ended the video with something many hurried passengers do at the end of a flight: get out of their seats as soon as the plane lands.

“It’s not safe,” he explained. “You want to make sure you’re seated until you get to the gate and the seatbelt light goes off.”

He continued, “Never touch the flush button or lever with bare hands.

“It’s really super unhygienic and pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or tissue that’s in the toilet.”

He advised people against falling asleep or leaning their heads against the windows for the same reason.

“You’re not the only one who’s done that, and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things on the window,” he explained.

Cimato also said passengers shouldn’t wear shorts on an airplane if they can avoid it, which surprised some viewers.

“It’s the same as the window,” he shared. You never know how clean it will get. So if you have pants, you have fewer germs.’