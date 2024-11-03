Flight attendant reveals real reason they won’t lift your bag in the overhead locker for you

A flight attendant has revealed the real reason why people who work in that position don’t lift your suitcases to the overhead lockers for you.

On TikTok, Kat Kamalani, who worked as a flight attendant for six years, addressed her one million followers on the social media platform.

She said: ‘Crazy fact… everyone thinks it’s the flight attendant’s job to lift the luggage and put it in the bins, but it’s not.

‘Actually, our airline, and many other airlines, tell you not to do this because you can get a lot of injuries. And you’re not even covered.

As she points out, the US Flight Attendants Association advises its members not to help customers with heavy luggage in the event of an injury, because insurers do not cover medical bills.

A flight attendant has revealed the real reason why people who work in that position don’t lift your suitcases to the overhead lockers for you.

He added that “most airlines have these little cards that show you how to store your luggage… so it will be vertical or horizontal.”

Kat also advised her followers to test how much they are comfortable lifting above their heads to make sure they don’t risk injuring themselves on a flight by trying to move a weight that is too heavy for them.

If you struggle to lift heavy weights, there’s no need to worry, Kat assured viewers, as you can always swap the items for a smaller bag, which can easily be stored under the seat.

If you have difficulty lifting heavy weights, there’s no need to worry, Kat assured viewers, as you can always swap the items for a smaller bag.

He noted that making such a move would help customers avoid the charges that come with storing extra bags in the warehouse.

Reacting to the video in the comments section, viewers chimed in saying that one could always resort to the help of someone close to them if needed.

They wrote: ‘Do I only ask one man to do it?’ What else are they for?

Another added: “As someone who’s 5ft, it’s more of a height thing than a weight thing.” Especially with the new planes and updated containers!’

One posted: “I’m a flight attendant and no, not all of us will help because that still means lifting/holding half the bag and could hurt your back.”