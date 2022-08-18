Flight attendant reveals bizarre list of ways to get fined in Venice

A flight attendant has shared some of the bizarre things that can get you a hefty fine during your vacation in Venice — from feeding the pigeons to being in the wrong place.

Barbie, 29, from Argentina, works as a flight attendant for La Azafata and regularly shares her best travel tips and secrets with her three million followers on TikTok.

And it seems that while Venice may be one of the most romantic cities in the world, it is also one of the strictest when it comes to fines for tourists.

How much?! If you secretly take a dip in the famous canals, you can be fined up to €350

Don’t dive or you might pay the price! Even sitting on the side of the canals can result in a hefty fine from officials. However, people see this done regularly in Venice so whether it is regularly enforced or not is another matter

In a clip that Barbie shared with her followers, which has already garnered more than 7.4 million views and 564,400 likes, she was seen exploring the canals of Venice.

She revealed that things like feeding pigeons, sitting on monuments and swimming in the canals can all lead to blood-curdling fines.

The city of Venice in Italy is known as an expensive place for tourists and is overrun with visitors in the summer.

The average price of a coffee in the city center is around £4 and if you choose to sit down while sipping your drink you may have to pay even more.

Savvy tourists always recommend eating, drinking and shopping away from tourist hotspots like the famous Piazza San Marco (St. Mark’s Square), as the prices are a lot lower.

Barbie warns people in her video, pointing out information boards that tourists may not notice when they visit. Swimming, sitting or leaning by the balustrades in Venice are prohibited.

But coffee and trinkets aren’t the only things tourists crave in the popular vacation spot, according to Barbie, who revealed the mundane things that can beat you with a fine in the floating city.

In her TikTok video, she stopped at an information board to warn users of the restrictions they might not have noticed.

In the video, she said: “Do you know that in Venice you can be fined if you do this…

‘It is forbidden to dive and swim in the canals. Fine € 350.’

‘It is forbidden to sit on the ground, stairs, monuments or along the canals. Not even to eat or drink.

‘You can only sit on benches. Fine €100 to €200.’

An expensive place to sit… Barbie shows in her video that if you sit on the edge of the canals to admire the famous view of Venice in Italy, you might be fined 100 euros

The correct way to sit, on a couch – demonstrated by Argentine flight attendant Barbie in her video on TikTok

Dumping garbage on the floor (which is not allowed anyway) or roller skating can also mean a fine, as can cycling in the city

Dumping garbage on the floor (which you shouldn’t do anyway) can also result in a fine, although this also applies in many large cities.

‘It is forbidden to dump waste on the ground. Fine € 350.

‘It is forbidden to feed gulls or pigeons. Fine €25 to €500.

Cycling and roller skating are prohibited. Fine € 100.’

In response to the revelations, TikTok users were quick to have their say.

‘Everything is forbidden. I don’t want to go anymore,” one user wrote.

Do not feed the pigeons! This is generally a shareable faux pas, but usually doesn’t deserve a penalty! You can be fined up to 500 euros for giving bread to the birds

“Can you blink?” noted a second user.

‘You look at the sky -100 – 500 €,’ another joked, while a fellow commentator added: ‘€ 350 fine if you breathe.’

‘Perfect. This is the only way a place is respected and preserved,” wrote a fifth.

Other restrictions include staying right when walking near waterways, not walking around in bathing suits and tourists are prohibited from setting up camp in the city.

While the rules may seem overly strict, Venice’s efforts to keep the streets free of litter and graffiti have helped preserve the city for all.