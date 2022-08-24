Flight attendant lists the five things she’ll never do after years on planes

<!–

A former flight attendant has revealed why she never boards a flight without packing her own snacks and always refuses tea or coffee when she travels.

Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal the five things she’ll never catch on a flight after working in the industry for six years.

Number one on her list is to board a plane without packing some snacks.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Kat now lives in Hawaii – where she takes care of her daughter and content on TikTok.

She also revealed that she would not drink the hot water on an airplane.

‘The reason for this is that those water tanks are never cleaned. They are disgusting,” she said.

“The kettles are cleaned between flights, but the whole (coffee) machines are never cleaned…and they’re by the toilets,” she added.

This is supported by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center at the City University of New York, which conducted a study on the “potability” of airplane water.

The survey found that seven in ten airlines did not have good quality water and advised people to only drink liquids from a sealed container during flights.

But an airline maintenance worker hit back at this idea and scolded the hostess for her opinion.

“Just because you don’t clean the tanks doesn’t mean they aren’t ready, we will,” he said.

The third thing she suggests is to ‘always obey the flight attendants and what they say’ – but doesn’t explain why.

She also looks up hotels, alternative airports and flights when she goes on a trip “just in case something happens” and she needs to plan a different way home.

The former hostess writes about her family life, exotic fruits and videos about health and well-being.

But it’s her travel videos that go viral the most and spark the most discussion in the comments.

The latest video prompted other flight crew members to add their own “musts” and “must-nots” to the list.

‘I always bring my own blanket – it’s freezing in there,’ said one woman.

“I always have my toothbrush and toothpaste in my carry-on, as well as face and ground wipes,” said one woman.

She also recommends that you don’t get too chatty with your neighbors during the flight

While others said they like to carry a change of clothes including underwear in their hand luggage.

“I always buy food in restaurants and eat in when I get on the plane…I see people around me because the whole plane smells my food,” said another.

Another woman said she cringes when people walk through the plane without shoes.