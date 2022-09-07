Flight attendant, 30, shares the three things she ALWAYS packs on holidays

An Australian flight attendant has shared the three in-flight essentials she always carries with her on a trip, including a passport pouch, clear pouches and a selection of outfits in her hand luggage.

Rosalie Shaw, 30, who is based in Sydney, runs a Youtube Channel who reveals some of the best tips and tricks she’s picked up since joining the airline industry in November 2013.

The blonde hostess describes the work she does with Jetstar as her “dream job,” and covers everything from her biggest annoyance to what a day in her jet-set life looks like.

In her most recent video, Rosalie outlined the importance of putting your passport in a separate case to prevent it from getting soaked or damaged.

“Always keep your passport in a pouch and then put that pouch in a ziplock bag, or a clear bag,” she explained.

“I know it sounds like a lot, but a damaged passport will literally ruin your vacation.

“The sleeves protect the pages from bending, the bag protects it from accidental water bottle spills, rain or in my case a really bumpy boat ride.”

When it comes to packing her toiletries, they always come in a clear pouch to get through airport security. But she also uses those clear pouches to pack other essentials, so she can quickly see what’s inside without flipping through them.

“It just makes it so much easier to find what you need because you can literally see what’s inside,” she said.

Finally, even if she’s carrying a checked bag, Rosalie packs her most expensive outfits into her carry-on bag so she won’t get stuck if her bag gets lost.

“If you’re anything like me, sometimes you need to carry more stuff, and if you have to check your bag, make sure you have two or three of your favorite or most expensive pieces of clothing with you in your carry-on bag,” she said.

‘If your bag gets lost, you don’t have to look for outfits. I always have my favorite linen dress and then an outfit, a vest, an extra pair of underwear and then maybe a bikini, depending on where I’m going, and a pair of shoes.

“One time my bag got lost, but at least I had some spare clothes with me, so I wasn’t so stressed.”

BEST SKIN CARE FOR FLIGHTS

The blonde flight attendant said she has very dry skin and suffered from the damp-sucking cabin air.

To combat this, Rosalie found that The Jojoba Company’s 100% Jojoba Oil ($19.95) was the best for locking in her natural skin moisture, and she applies it before doing her morning makeup.

She also can’t fly without her Lucas PawPaw Ointment ($12.79) because it’s good for soothing dry lips, elbows, and cuticles.

Right now, she “loves” the MooGoo Lip Balm ($4.50) because it’s slightly smaller and fits easily in her pocket.

MOST ANNOYING PET ON FLIGHTS

In a YouTube video titled “Flight Attendant Tag,” Rosalie talked about one of the most annoying things customers do while flying.

“Please don’t leave your half-peeled, half-eaten hard-boiled eggs in the seat pockets,” she said.

On short-haul flights, it’s the flight attendants who clean up the passengers and it’s an unpleasant surprise to find a crushed egg somewhere on board.

Instead, Rosalie said it’s easy to throw out your food during one of the many stops the hostess makes down the aisles.

HOW TO BE COMFORTABLE ON A FLIGHT?

Rosalie sees many passengers in their sportswear or gym tights during a flight, but she describes this as the ‘worst’ thing you can do for your body.

She recommends wearing loose-fitting clothing at all times, and comfortable footwear — such as those from Easy Steps — are used as “cabin shoes.”

Avoiding high heels on a flight is key, as they can lead to misalignment of your spine over time.

In addition, book the aisle seat on an airplane so you can drink as much water as you want and still get up without disturbing anyone.

Rosalie notices that she drinks less water so as not to inconvenience other customers at the window, eventually leaving you dehydrated.

PACK CARRY ON

Rosalie sometimes adds extra trips to her stops so that she gets the most out of each country she stops in.

During the time when she only takes a carry-on and a smaller piece of luggage, she writes a “packing list” so that she doesn’t forget any necessities at the last minute.

Then she will put all her desired outfits on a bed and make sure there is enough for the time she plans to travel.

What does a day in the life of Rosalie look like? * She goes to the gym on duty and has 90 minutes to get to the airport if asked to fly. * She is called up at 6pm for a ‘shift’ from Sydney to Christchurch and is told she will only be staying for 12 hours. * On landing, she goes to sleep before waking up in the morning for a short walk and shopping. *By mid-afternoon she is picked up and taken back to the airport, where she flew back home as a passenger.

Each outfit is folded into a packing cube and placed in her Kate Hill suitcase, so she knows exactly which intimates, shorts and top go together.

Another smaller bag is used to store her hair tools — a flat iron and hairbrush — and she uses a handbag to store a scarf and an over-the-shoulder bag for going out during the day.

Rosalie keeps a pair of sandals in the top of her suitcase and makes sure that her “airplane outfit” – loose pants, a t-shirt and socks – is at her disposal.

“Use three-zip pouches to store your makeup and onboard essentials, such as a passport, tissues, eye mask, pens, chamomile tea, and a hair tie,” she said.

For international travel from Australia, passengers are allowed to carry 100 ml of liquid per toiletry bag and must be placed in a clear bag.

For this reason, Rosalie decants larger moisturizers into containers she already has and brings a stick deodorant with her, as it is not classified as a gel or liquid during a flight.

The ‘bars’ of shampoo and conditioner work best in this case, as liquid versions are more likely to spill all over your bag.

“I also tape all the electronics to their adapters so I don’t lose anything and have a portable charger ready to go so I never run out of battery,” she said.