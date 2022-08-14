Fleur East reveals bizarre wedding anniversary ritual with husband as she prepares for Strictly

Fleur East has revealed the bizarre wedding anniversary ritual she went through with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The former X Factor star, 34, who is preparing to take part in the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series, shared how she strengthened her marriage to the French fashion designer, using the ancient ritual that left her feeling “reborn.”

Fleur and Marcel flew to Mexico to celebrate their third birthday in June, with the singer noting that the custom was an “entirely spiritual experience.”

In an interview with the mirrorshe explained: ‘We went to Tabasco where a Spanish ritual is performed. You go through portals into what looks like a clay igloo. It is an entirely spiritual experience. We both felt very light and we felt like new again.

She added: “It’s like being reborn. So you let go a little bit, you know, any grudge, you hold… any negativity, any prejudice that holds you back.”

Now that Fleur notices that her marriage is stronger than ever, it will serve her well to be protected from the dreaded Strict curse.

The long-running show has developed an unwanted reputation for unraveling previously stable relationships, with more than a dozen celebrities entering into new romances with their respective dance partners during its 18-year history.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Fleur shared how the ritual had helped her deal with the devastating loss of her father Malcom, who died of a heart attack in 2020.

She said, “Losing my father was very hard. And I think you couldn’t really handle that well during the pandemic because that’s how life was. A lot of it had weighed on me… I felt like I was going to let a lot of it go. So it was a really positive experience.’

It comes after Fleur got emotional when she shared how she’s joining Strictly Come Dancing this year in memory of her late father Malcolm, who loved the BBC show.

The Sax hitmaker revealed she was the twelfth contestant in this year’s series on Thursday on her Hits Radio Breakfast show, where she said, ‘You’ll see me in the ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing!’

When she appeared on Lorraine later that day, Fleur burst into tears when she told guest host Ranvir Singh that she was devastated that her father wasn’t here to watch her dance.

She said: ‘I hope I can dance to some of my songs… for me it’s quite emotional. My father who passed away in 2020, Strictly was his favorite show.”

When she got emotional, she added, “I’m going to do it for him. I’m just bummed he can’t see me do it, but I’ll keep him in mind during the show… I’m excited, my family will be buzzing just for that reason. I didn’t expect it to make me so emotional.’

Elsewhere during her Lorraine interview, Fleur said she feels the pressure to do well on Strictly, as she already has dance experience performing on stage.

She said, “There’s too much pressure, I’m so nervous, Ranvir. I can dance in the club and when I sing on stage, but I’ve never danced technically, so I don’t know anything about ballroom, how to point a toe or anything like that.”

She added: ‘This is a whole different level. You must give me some advice, Ranvir!’

