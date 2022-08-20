Flesh-eating SEA LICE are biting people in Britain’s seafront lakes as swimmers warned to stay away 

<!–

Carnivorous sea lice have infested Clevedon and Weston Lakes and people are advised not to swim in those areas.

Swimmers using both Marine Lake in Clevedon and Marine Lake in Weston-super-Mare have reported being ‘bitten’ while diving in the pools.

Some have reported feeling “stings” and “squeezing” when in the water, and some have red patches on their skin.

Other swimmers have said they found the insect-like creatures in their swimsuits after coming out of the water.

Clevedon Marine Lake was busy Tuesday night after the heat wave but is suffering from a plague of carnivorous sea lice

The Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (MARLENS), which manages Clevedon’s Marine Lake, said they have received a number of reports of people being bitten in recent weeks.

And they advise people to stay out of the lake if they want to avoid being bitten until the water has been changed by a flooding tide.

The creatures are believed to be sea lice or jellyfish larvae. A Clevedon Marine Lake spokesperson said: ‘We’ve had a few comments and reports of corrosive things in the lake.

‘One theory is that they are sea lice. Another is that they are baby jellyfish – tiny jellyfish larvae (Medusa) that are difficult to spot.

“These critters come into the lake when the sea comes over the wall and they bite or sting. For most people, it’s just a little scratchy feeling, but some of us, the more sensitive types, can get a rash.

“The bad news is there’s nothing we can do to stop them — it’s natural water and marine life lives in it, and the water that comes over the seawall is desperately needed to keep the lake’s water fresh.”

Bosses of the lake say that the creatures must disappear once the water in the lake is refreshed by a flooding tide.

The spokesperson added: ‘The good news is that they disappear after the overtop stops – if you want to avoid them, wait until next weekend to swim.

‘Also avoid the edges and possible seaweed spots in the lake, because they often hang out there.

“If you do get a bad reaction, contact your pharmacist and avoid swimming until your skin clears up.”

Sea lice are copepods. They have been around for millions of years and have adapted to live on salmon, feeding on the skin and blood of the fish to survive.

The lice have a short, free-swimming larval stage, when they need to find and attach to a fish host.

They cause physical damage and stress to the fish and adversely affect growth and performance.

Severe infestations can lead to secondary infections and mass deaths. Sea lice are not harmful to humans, but the lesions caused by even a minor infestation can render salmon unmarketable.

The news comes just weeks after people were warned not to swim in Clevedon Marine Lake after high levels of the bacteria e:coli were found in the water.

Weston Marine Lake reopened in June after a £300,000 refurbishment that involved dredging 35,000 tons of silt from the bottom of the lake.