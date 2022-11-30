Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79: Family pay tribute to ‘revered musician’

<!–

Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has passed away at the age of 79, her family has announced.

In a statement, McVie’s family said they had “a respected musician who was universally loved’.

Her former bandmates said tonight they are devastated by the loss, describing her as “the best friend anyone can have in their life.”

(Pictured from left to right, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham)

“She was really unique, special and extremely talented… She was the best musician anyone could have in their band. We were so lucky to have a life with her.

“Individually and together, we have deeply cherished Christine and are grateful for the wonderful memories we have. She will be missed so much.’

Stevie Nicks shared the statement tonight on her own Twitter account.

This is an evolving story. More to come

