Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China 

Britain will send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region.

The dramatic decision could mean British submarines will be based in Australia, a short distance from China, until 2040.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of the armed forces, is set to agree on the settlement at a naval conference in Sydney next week. Assigning submarines to patrol the South China Sea is Britain’s most assertive move yet against Beijing.

According to reports in Australia, Royal Navy submarines are said to be stationed in Perth on the west coast of the country and Australian submarines would be incorporated into British crews to improve their skills.

British nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, October 29, 2021.

Located thousands of miles off the British coast, the Royal Navy boats are part of the AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom and United States) security alliance.

AUKUS was established last year mainly to deal with Chinese military expansionism in the Indo-Pacific. Australia has been embroiled in a trade war and diplomatic standoff with China. The deepening of defense relations with the UK is likely to spark further outrage from the communist regime, which is vehemently opposed to AUKUS.

The Royal Navy declined to say last night how many of its submarines could be moved to Australia, as all operational details about Britain’s underground fleet are classified.

The ‘Pacific tilt’ was spotted last year as part of the Department of Defense’s Integrated Review.

The review set the goal for the UK to become ‘the European partner with the broadest and most integrated presence in the Indo-Pacific’.

But given China has the world’s largest navy, some questioned the merits of such a deployment, arguing that British boats would be massively outnumbered and underprivileged.

The Ministry of Defense said last night: ‘It is UK policy that we do not comment on matters related to submarine activities or operations.’