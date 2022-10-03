Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Vladimir Putin’s military draft “changed everything” for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader’s mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul.

Niki Proshin, 28, left St. Petersburg last week as part of a deluge of Russian men fleeing their homeland following Putin’s Sept. 21 declaration of “partial mobilization” for the war in Ukraine. The Russian military call came as some Russian troops were forced to withdraw amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Last week everything changed for hundreds of thousands of other people who decided to leave Russia,” he said. “The main reason is the danger of being drafted into the Russian army.”

Turkey, which has maintained air links with Russia while other countries have blocked flights and don’t impose visa restrictions on Russian visitors, has been a popular destination for those departing for “any place” they can get to.

Turkish officials have not released data on how many Russians may have arrived in Turkey to flee conscription, but Russia is close to the top of a list of countries sending tourists to Turkey, after Germany. About 3 million Russians have visited the country so far this year.

Turkish media have also reported an increase in the number of Russians buying or renting houses in Turkey.

The NATO member state, which depends on Russia for its energy needs and tourism, has not joined the US and EU sanctions against Moscow. It has tried to balance its relations with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator between the two.

Proshin, a YouTube vlogger originally from the Siberian city of Omsk, said battlefield setbacks in Ukraine had eroded Russian support for the war, even among “patriotic” Russians.

“Right now, with the Russian military having some problems and the Ukrainian army driving them out of their country, people who supported this war say they don’t understand why this war is happening,” he said.

“They don’t want this war and they don’t want to lose their friends, husbands, brothers or themselves in this useless war.”

Proshin said his family was “very relieved” that he left Russia and now plans to wait for his girlfriend to join him before moving to another country.

Eva Rapoport, the Istanbul coordinator for The Ark, a group helping Russians flee their country, said the number of arrivals in Turkey has increased significantly since Putin’s mobilization statement.

While those who left Russia in the immediate aftermath of the February invasion of Ukraine were an “educated, Western-oriented, cosmopolitan mob,” her organization now saw “just about anyone who can flee the country.”

“A lot of these people supported Putin, they welcomed the war,” she said. “When it was from the safety of their homes and there was nothing at stake for them, it was fine. But now they don’t want to support this with their actions.

“They don’t want to support it with their lives. They don’t want to fight and die in this war.”

Still, she described the decision by the Baltic states and Poland to block entry for such Russians as “unjust”.

“It’s literally a life or death situation for them, it’s a humanitarian issue,” Rapoport said.

Many Russians who arrived in Turkey after the war started suffered the shock caused by the invasion, she said, as well as difficulties in finding places to live or ways to pay for goods due to sanctions against Russia’s financial authorities. sector.

“Everyone was talking about symptoms of psychological distress. They couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep and couldn’t concentrate,” she said.

Newcomers to Istanbul described the situation in Russia as “deteriorating rapidly”, and many feared being trapped.

“If you stay, you may never be able to leave, and if you want to (leave) you’d better act fast,” she explained.

Rapoport likens the situation to the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917, when hundreds of thousands of “white Russians” found refuge in Istanbul while fleeing the Bolsheviks.

Maxim Bocharov, 38, is one of those disillusioned with Putin’s Russia. During an anti-war demonstration near the Russian consulate in Istanbul, he said he had taken part in protests against the invasion of Ukraine while he was still in Moscow.

“This mobilization was the last step for me,” said the former sales manager. “I want to say to the Ukrainian people that not every Russian is a brainwashed zombie.”

His new life in Istanbul, where he landed two days after the concept announcement, is a blessing.

“It’s the first time in my life that I feel really free,” he said.

____

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

PART: