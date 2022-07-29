Flash floods tear down Las Vegas strip leaving casinos and gamblers soaked as storms batter the city

Casinos and hotels are half submerged as the Las Vegas floods force gamblers to seek shelter from a rare thunderstorm.

The images came on Thursday night as flash floods hit downtown Vegas, following warnings from authorities that the storm was imminent.

The iconic Caesar’s Palace was flooded, online video appeared to show.

Water can be seen pouring through the roofs of a casino and soaking the carpet, while people are filmed soaked from the torrential rains.

Cars wade through flooding near the Strat Hotel in downtown Las Vegas in another video as a woman gasps in shock

Hotel residents filmed their yard filling with water as rain beat on doors and windows throughout the night. Nevada monsoon season occurs between July and September, although flash flooding in Vegas itself is rare

“Electric surges set off fire alarms on several buildings, forcing firefighters into the storm to respond,” said Las Vegas resident Alexander Wolf. The New York Post.

Some vehicles were almost completely submerged in the flooding, the images showed.

There was also flooding in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, with water coming through the room of the building.

Footage shows a torrent of water pouring through the roof after the storm dislodged one of the panels, according to gamblers who reportedly filmed the inclement weather.

Another panel gives in, prompting screams from the crowd below.

Authorities issued a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning for the Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported yet.

The news comes after disastrous flash floods that killed at least 15 people in Kentucky on Friday.

The death toll is expected to double after catastrophic rainstorms wiped out entire cities.

The rain flooded houses, cars and buildings as emergency services tried desperately to save the inmates.

Raging thunderstorms have ravaged the area, causing mudslides and years of damage in what has been the most devastating flood in Kentucky history.

It is feared that the water-locked, saturated ground will continue to swell, while rivers and creeks are expected to burst their banks with additional downpours this morning.

It will take the hundreds of people whose homes have been submerged in years of severe flooding to rebuild and recover from this catastrophic disaster, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Friday.

Devastating footage shows the catastrophic devastation caused by the floods, with vehicles drifting through streets that now resemble rivers and lakes.

Homes and businesses are submerged almost to their roofs in the relentless deadly deluge – as 18 hours of rain is expected Friday before the deluge subsides over the weekend.

Residents have been forced to climb trees and scramble to roofs for safety as many locations in eastern Kentucky have seen more than four inches of rain falling in the past 24 hours.

A series of storms that have drenched the eastern portion of the state have dropped water that is yet to come, causing damage that could take years to repair, Beshear said.

The governor declared a state of emergency in six provinces on Thursday morning.

Rainwater was as high as the leaves of nearby trees and power poles poked up from greenish-brown water, images of the destruction revealed.

Yesterday, the state activated the National Guard and state police to use helicopters and boats to rescue people stranded in the floods.