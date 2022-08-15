Flash Flooding in West Virginia Prompts Dozens of Water Rescues

Residents of two counties in West Virginia were recovering from significant flash flooding that led to dozens of water rescues early Monday and destroyed at least two bridges, officials said.

Overnight, brown water rose rapidly in Kanawha and Fayette County, uprooting trees, flooding cars and roads, washing out divers and damaging at least 100 homes in Kanawha County, just east of Charleston, W.Wa., officials said.

The rain started around 3 a.m. Monday and fell two to three inches, said Megan Kiebler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.