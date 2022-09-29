Flaring allows more methane into the atmosphere than we thought

Multiple flares observed in operation in the Bakken Formation in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, 2021. Credit: Alan Gorchov Negron, University of Michigan and Yulia Chen of Stanford University.



Oil and gas producers rely on flaring to limit the discharge of natural gas from their facilities, but new research led by the University of Michigan shows this practice is much less effective in the real world than estimated: It releases five times more methane free in the US than previously thought.

Methane is known as a potent greenhouse gas, but it was believed that burning it off at oil and gas wells would effectively prevent it from escaping into the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, data published in the magazine Science show that we overestimate the effectiveness of flaring and as a result underestimate its contribution to methane emissions and climate change. But if we solve problems with flaring, the payoff is huge: the equivalent of taking 3 million cars off the road.

Industry and regulators assume that flares burn constantly and that they burn 98% of the methane when in operation. Data collected from aerial surveys in the three geographic basins of the US, which are home to more than 80% of US flare activities, show that both assumptions are wrong. Torches were found not to burn about 3%-5% of the time and even when on, they were found to operate at low efficiency. Together, these factors lead to an average effective flare efficiency of only 91%.

“Much more methane is being added to the atmosphere than is currently accounted for in inventories or estimates,” said Eric Kort, associate professor of climate and space sciences and engineering, principal investigator of the F3UEL Project and senior scientist on the new research.

Oil production may involve methane as a by-product, and if it is not cost-effective to capture it, the gas must be safely disposed of. Burning methane by flaring as it is released converts it into carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas that is less harmful per pound.

Over the course of three years, researchers made 13 flights on aircraft equipped with air-monitoring equipment to assess how much methane is released by flares in oil and gas production basins. Flights were conducted at the Permian and Eagle Ford oil and gas fields in Texas, as well as the Bakken oil and gas field in North Dakota.

Planes flew downwind from flare sites — crisscrossing the direct paths of the air plumes released during flaring. Tubes and pumps pulled air into the onboard instruments, where laser scanning at a specific frequency measures the amount of carbon dioxide and methane it carries.

By measuring both gases at the same time, researchers were able to estimate the destruction removal efficiency of flaring at an individual site.

“If the flare works as it should, there should be a large carbon dioxide peak and a relatively small methane peak. And depending on the relative improvement of those two gases, we can see how well the flares perform,” said Genevieve Plant, lead author of the study and an assistant researcher in climate and space sciences and engineering.

In November, the US, the European Union and other partners – a total of 103 countries – launched the Global Methane Pledge to limit methane emissions. That commitment was aimed at keeping global temperatures within the 1.5 degree limit set by the scientific community to offset the worst effects of climate change. And last year, United Nations officials identified methane reduction as “the strongest lever we have to slow climate change over the next 25 years.”

“This appears to be a source of methane emissions that seems fairly approachable,” Plant said. “With management practices and our better understanding of what happens to these flares, we can tangibly reduce this source of methane.”

UM’s research partners for the study include Stanford University’s Department of Energy Resources Engineering, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF); Scientific Aviation of Boulder, Colorado; and the Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research of Utrecht University.

Similarly, recent research led by nonprofit EDF found that about 10% of flares are not burning or not working properly.

“This study adds to the growing body of research that tells us the oil and gas industry has a blazing problem,” said Jon Goldstein, senior director of regulation and legislation at EDF. “The Environmental Protection Agency and the Bureau of Land Management must implement solutions that can help end the practice of routine flaring.”

