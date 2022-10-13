Flares and seats thrown as police intervene in fan violence at West Ham match

West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory over Anderlecht was marred by fan violence in the stands of the London Stadium.

The police had to intervene when violence broke out in the South Stand, where supporters from the hall are housed, and formed a line where the supporters of Anderlecht and West Ham are separated from each other.

Getty Goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen sealed West Ham’s place in the knockout stages of the Conference League

But fan violence marred the occasion

Covering the match for talkSPORT, Ian Abrahams revealed that he saw chairs and a torch thrown as police struggled to bring the situation under control.

Orange flames engulfed parts of the stands during the match.

Some of the trouble ended up on the pitch when a supporter drove on and tried to take the ball from Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The man was then apprehended by stewards and removed from the scene.

Commenting on the torches and the throwing of chairs, an Anderlecht spokesperson, as quoted by The sun: “The club will take it up with the fans and UEFA.

“We would like to apologize to West Ham. We do not tolerate it. We strongly condemn this behavior.”

Getty The police escorted Anderlecht fans to the London Stadium before the match

Getty Torches were lit in the stands during the match

Getty A torch is seen being thrown during the collisions

Getty The police had to deal with the situation

Getty One fan even reached the field during the match

Getty Anderlecht have already apologized for the role of their fans in the incident

Getty The ugly scenes ruin the occasion

On the pitch, it was a successful night for David Moyes’ side as they secured their place in the knockout stages of the Conference League.

Beautiful goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Anderlecht got a goal back via a penalty from Sebastiano Esposito in the 89th minute, but West Ham held on to the win, qualifying them for the knockout stage.