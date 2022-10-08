Flames pre-season leaves plenty of questions to be answered

CALGARY – After a summer of napkin scribbling, the Calgary Flames’ goal for the season was to figure out line combinations and build chemistry.

Let’s say both are still considered work in progress.

With the preseason answering few of the coaches’ most pertinent questions, the challenge now is to see how quickly the boys can find permanent linemates who can help the club take advantage of the nine home games in the first ten games.

Outside of Michael Stone and Dan Vladar, there were no standout appearances at the camp, leading to lines much like most inside and outside the organization predicted over the summer.

“I think in the locker room we have a pretty good handle on (the lines),” said Sutter, whose club closed a 4-4 pre-season Friday with a 5-3 defeat to Winnipeg, demonstrating how far away from Sutter is. style hockey they are still.

“The way you get that (chemistry) is on the ice and the only way to do that is by playing.

“Most importantly, there’s a lot more to it than just what’s on the ice. There’s the dressing room and relationships that are just as important.

“There are a lot of changes at the top of our team in terms of personality and type of players.”

Certainly, considering that more than a third of the current lineup was not with the organization a year earlier.

“I think there are two big changes in defence: Erik (Gudbranson) and Shilly (Kylington) are not there,” said the coach.

“It’s a big adjustment. It takes time and you just want it to be consistent.”

The defending Colorado Stanley Cup champions are stepping up for Thursday’s season opener, adding to the urgency of the situation.

“It’s a work in progress for everyone,” Toffoli said.

“We’re all trying to figure out where we are as a team and time is running out and the season starts here in four or five days.”

Here’s a closer look at where everyone sits, as well as some tough decisions about which deep players to risk losing on waivers ahead of Tuesday’s roster statement.

THE FORWARD (14)

Jonathan Huberdeau – Elias Lindholm – Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube – Nazem Kadri – Andrew Mangiapane

Radim Zohorna – Mikael Backlund – Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic – Adam Ruzicka – Trevor Lewis

Extras on Friday: Brett Ritchie, Kevin Rooney

The top line struggled to find any semblance of chemistry at first, though Huberdeau’s ‘Huberama’ spin while leaving the zone Friday to start a brilliant goal rush finished by Toffoli was a sight to behold .

“We have to get better, be a top line,” said Huberdeau, the man of the $84 million club.

“It’s not about points now, it’s about scoring opportunities. I think we just need to get closer and support each other a little more.

“It’s hard to get that chemistry in practice.

“It’s more about the feeling. Personally I don’t play well. I have to be faster.

“We know what we can do, and we will.”

There is certainly a lot going on.

PTO hoped Sonny Milano failed to fill the gap of the top six the team had advertised, prompting the club to promote Dillon Dube to the second line with Andrew Mangiapane and Nazem Kadri.

That line has the potential to bring tremendous energy, tenacity and a fair share of fouls.

However, with Friday’s game out of reach, Sutter traded Mangiapane for Toffoli, who set up Kadri for a nice finish.

Sutter said the only combination in stone right now is Coleman and Backlund on the third unit, leaving a rotating cast to fight for the spot on their wing and fourth line.

Assuming the Flames don’t want to keep more than one extra forward when the rosters are announced Tuesday, it’s almost certain that Zohorna will be the one exposed to waivers to send him down, as he’s done little to impress during his two trips here .

Asked about him Friday, Sutter was curt, “I think he really struggled.”

They would love to watch him more, but he has the lowest risk of being claimed if he is waived.

DEFENSE

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar – Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Mackey

Extras: Jusso Valimaki, Nicolas Meloche, Michael Stone (unsigned on PTO), Oliver Kylington (absent for personal reasons), Dennis Gilbert (injured)

No NHL team is deeper in the back than these Flames, making for some tough decisions in the future.

Although the coach was not happy with several performances from his pairs, he has by default managed to keep Andersson and Hanifin together, while pairing Tanev with Weegar, who likes to play on his outside.

Hard to go wrong with either combination.

It looked like Sutter’s favorite for the season, Zadorov, might just open the year with Mackey, the club’s top AHL defender.

“It’s clear who our five defenders are, if they’re healthy,” Sutter said when asked about his rationale for giving the left-handed Mackey the final spin on Friday while playing on his wing, where he played extensively in college. and the minors.

“But who the next two or three are has been a challenge, so it’s always better to have guys who can play on both sides. That’s valuable for the player and the team.

“He’s working on his consistency and game maturity.

“I want to give him every opportunity to show that.”

Stone has had a great preseason as a hopeful PTO, who will no doubt be signed one way or another, be it immediately or later.

Meloche will almost certainly be sent down unlike Valimaki, who is a first round player the club has invested too much in to risk waivers for nothing to lose.

GOAL ENDING

The last thing anyone would worry about in Calgary is goalkeeping.

The team that conceded the third fewest goals last season would have to compete for the Jennings Trophy with an even deeper blue line ahead.

The only question is whether Markstrom will be subpoenaed to play less than the 63 games he played last year.