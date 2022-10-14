Flames’ Markstrom to start season opener after missing Wednesday’s practice

The Calgary Flames will have their number 1 goalkeeper in the fold for their season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday as Jacob Markstrom gets the wink.

Markstrom was previously doubtful to start after missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness.

Asked Wednesday if Markstrom would start, head coach Darryl Sutter said, “I don’t even have a year of medical school.”

Markstrom is a key player for the Flames. Last season, the 32-year old played 62 games and recorded a save-percentage of .922, considering the Vezina Trophy.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }