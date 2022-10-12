Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom not skating Wednesday due to illness

Calgary Flames starting goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom will not skate on Wednesday due to illness, the team announced.

When asked if Markstrom would start Calgary’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, head coach Darryl Sutter said, “I don’t even have a year of medical school.”

Markstrom is a key player for the Flames. Last season, the 32-year old played 62 games and registered a save-percentage of .922, considering the Vezina Trophy.

