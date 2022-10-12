WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom not skating Wednesday due to illness

Sports
By Merry

Calgary Flames starting goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom will not skate on Wednesday due to illness, the team announced.

When asked if Markstrom would start Calgary’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, head coach Darryl Sutter said, “I don’t even have a year of medical school.”

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

Markstrom is a key player for the Flames. Last season, the 32-year old played 62 games and registered a save-percentage of .922, considering the Vezina Trophy.

More from Sportsnet

32 thoughts: Setting the tone for a brand new NHL season

1665597410 398 Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom not skating Wednesday due to illness

Sportsnet NHL Insider Predictions for Season 2022-23

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More