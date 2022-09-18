Flak for Jack Grealish is misguided – he serves his purpose to the Manchester City team

Jack Grealish is not a Manchester City player for his goals. Not primarily, anyway. Pep Guardiola made it clear on Friday and not for the first time.

His role is to carry possession, take defenders with him when the play calls for extension. Or to recycle the ball when the game needs to be slowed down.

Both of these elements are centered on control and creating space for others, often against opponents sitting with 10 men behind the ball.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has admitted he needs to contribute more goals

By and large, Grealish has carried out the duties very well since the British record £100m transfer last year.

They’re not flashy, it might not be the action blockbuster extravaganza people expect from him, but has he ever really been that guy? Or was that reputation forced upon him?

Even with the freedom of Birmingham, many of his incisive moments for Aston Villa came in the middle third of the pitch, and that hasn’t changed with City.

There were at least three occasions at Wolves where quick skill took him clear of defenders and over the halfway line. Then he would be cut down and earn a free kick.

Pep Guardiola remains happy with his striker as he stressed that he is fulfilling his role for the team

These passages are so common among City’s midfielders that they are barely worth noting; Grealish does it better than most.

But a goal every now and then doesn’t hurt and it was clear what this scrappy finish inside 55 seconds meant to him.

‘My dad has been saying to me every single day, ‘Try to come in, Jack for the little tap-ins’. He’ll be buzzing that I got such a small goal,’ Grealish said. ‘I’ve tried to do it. It’s nice to go away with England after getting a goal and a result.’

He wants more and puts the pressure on himself that may be a product of listening to the radio or reading social media too often.

On those platforms, the reaction to his display at Molineux – which came with more aggression in the final third than on a disappointing night against Borussia Dortmund – was overwhelmingly positive.

Still, it was not dissimilar to the performance out in Seville recently, where they purposefully hit the box regularly and knitted games. However, he did not score in Sevilla, so his performance was hardly mentioned.

“We are working in an era where everyone only talks about goals and assists, but there is a lot going on in football and we are winning a lot of games,” said Kevin De Bruyne. ‘It (criticism) comes with being a very good player.’

De Bruyne also suggested that Grealish’s nationality brings further scrutiny. “It’s not about football,” he said. ‘I understand because they’re English and people tend to look more at what’s going on. Outside of football, the focus is more on them.

Kevin De Bruyne (centre) said the criticism the England man faces is also a bit about his nationality and the weight of expectations.

‘I feel like foreign players… if you have a night out, for example, we don’t get checked as often. Whereas if an English player goes out… What he does in his private life, nobody should care, but people do.’

De Bruyne’s feelings on Grealish are characteristically blunt, and they carry weight – especially when referring to the need to stick to a game plan.

“With all due respect, he was at Villa before and if you lose a game sometimes it’s not the end of the world,” he said. ‘But if we lose a game, it’s different. We have to perform every week. That is the difference and what he has had to adjust to.

– As long as we win the games and he does a good job for us, that’s all that matters. Obviously he needed some time to settle in, but he’s fine. Be patient, I’m not that worried.’

The Englishman will try to answer his critics with his club after the international break

It will be fascinating to see how the trio of Grealish, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden flourish in the coming months.

That combination worked in Spain during the first Champions League group game and also worked at Wolves, where all three scored.

Haaland now has 14 goals in nine games for City – 11 of them in the Premier League – and offers a completely different dimension.

“We have the best striker in the world who is just obsessed with scoring goals and being in the box,” Grealish said. ‘It changes all our games compared to last season.’

The Haaland goal, City’s second of the afternoon, owed much to Grealish. He had to win a 50-50 challenge on the touchline to get City going and did so, getting in front to kick a ball inside. A few seconds later, Haaland scored with his right foot from the edge of the box.

The red card shown to Nathan Collins was a product of Grealish waiting for the right moment to pounce on a bouncing ball to fly free – only for Collins to fly boot-first straight into his diaphragm.

“I went in for the tackle because if I win the ball then I’m gone and I think I would have gone through,” Grealish said.

City’s second goal was largely thanks to Grealish’s work in midfield, winning a 50-50

‘It was tender. He caught me around my stomach. I spoke to him and he didn’t mean it, which of course is fine.’

Grealish is at his best when he’s being kicked to pieces and when the home crowd is spitting venom at him.

South Bank were merciless, mocking every touch – firstly for his previous association with Villa, but secondly because Grealish is Grealish – and then less than complimentary when he was later substituted. Grealish clapped them in amusement.

“They love me here, don’t they?” he smiled in an empty stadium afterwards. ‘I’m surprised I’m not getting booed now!’