Flailing libido? Acupuncture could help, scientists say

Millions of women suffer from a lack of sexual desire, difficulty reaching orgasm or pain during intercourse.

But researchers think they’ve found an effective treatment in acupuncture.

The treatment — derived from ancient Chinese medicine — helped improve libido in every woman who received it.

Academics claimed it could provide a “relatively cheap,” safe and readily available option for women struggling to get into the mood.

Twenty-four volunteers were recruited for the study.

They all had female sexual dysfunction, the medical term for persistent problems with intercourse.

Experts from Zaozhuang Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital in Shandong believe acupuncture can help women suffering from lack of sexual desire, difficulty reaching orgasm or pain during intercourse

What is acupuncture and what can it treat? Acupuncture is a treatment derived from ancient Chinese medicine. For therapeutic or preventive purposes, fine needles are inserted into certain places in the body. It is used in many NHS GP surgeries as well as most pain clinics and hospices in the UK. How does it work? Western medical acupuncture is the use of acupuncture after a medical diagnosis. It involves stimulating sensory nerves under the skin and in the muscles. This causes the body to produce natural substances, such as pain-relieving endorphins. It is likely that these naturally released substances are responsible for the beneficial effects experienced with acupuncture. What does it treat? Currently, NICE only recommends considering acupuncture as a treatment option for: chronic (long-term) pain

chronic stress type

headache migraine Acupuncture is also commonly used to treat other musculoskeletal (of the bones and muscles) and pain conditions, including: joint pain

toothache

post-operative pain However, the evidence on the effectiveness of acupuncture compared to other treatments is unclear. Source: NHS

One in six women in the UK has female sexual dysfunction, while up to 40 percent in the US are said to have the condition, which can cripple relationships.

The condition can be caused by a variety of medical problems, including low estrogen levels and anxiety or depression.

But cancer and other serious conditions can cause some of the telltale symptoms.

Current treatments tend to address that variety of causes, including with estrogen and psychological therapy or with antidepressants.

It’s not clear how acupuncture might work in boosting libido, admitted experts at Zaozhuang’s Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital in Shandong.

But they speculated that the treatment may have been effective because it increased estrogen.

Previous research suggests it may boost blood flow to the ovaries, where the hormone is produced.

And the team acknowledged that “relatively few participants” achieved “normal” sexual function, indicating that acupuncture can only help symptoms, not cure.

The study, published in the journal Sexual Medicineran from October 2018 to February 2022.

Needles were inserted on the top of their head, abdomen, above their ovaries, below their knee, on the ankle, foot and lower back.

They underwent two to three sessions a week of about 30 minutes each.

All women had regular sexual partners and recent intercourse at the time the study began.

They were surveyed about what bothers them sexually, listing pain during intercourse or a lack of desire as their biggest problems in bed.

Volunteers were then grilled about six key aspects of their love lives: sexual desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, gratification, and pain.

dr. Jun tan Zhang and colleagues gave them a score of 36 points, with the total representing their female sexual function index (FSFI).

The FSFI is a standardized number used to indicate how:

The same quiz was conducted after treatment ended to assess whether acupuncture had helped.

After treatment, all women saw an improvement in their FSFI scores.

Eleven of the 24 saw their scores reach “normal levels,” with the average rising from 18.5 to 26.3 — a 42 percent increase.

The greatest improvement came in desire (54.6 percent), arousal (45.8 percent) and pain (43.1 percent).

Sexual satisfaction saw the smallest change, rising 35.7 percent.

In the journal, the team wrote: ‘This acupuncture treatment for FSD is extremely effective.

‘However, there were relatively few participants who showed improvement to ‘normal’ FSFI domain scores, indicating that treatment is likely to help, but not completely resolve these issues.

In addition, all participants with FSD showed significant improvement, which may be due to the small sample size.

“With the increase in sample size, the effective improvement rate may decrease.”

Experts have not compared the results with a control group who did not receive acupuncture, and it’s not clear whether the treatment would hold up in larger studies.

Evidence on this is already mixed with the NHS recommending it only for chronic pain, tension headaches and migraines.