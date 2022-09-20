Flags return to full-mast in Britain and across world after ten days of mourning for the Queen ends

Flags on buildings in Britain and around the world have returned to full mast after the Queen’s 10-day mourning period ended.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, flags in her honor were flown at half-mast on government buildings and historic sites.

But as Her Majesty’s funeral yesterday marked the end of a solemn period of mourning, flags around the world are poised to return to full masts as public life resumes.

Flags will remain at half-mast on royal buildings until 8am on September 27, after the last day of royal mourning has ended, while the royal family observes an additional week of mourning with no official agreements taking place.

Union flags are traditionally flown at half mast after a royal death as a symbol of respect and mourning.

A flag flies at full mast over Westminster Abbey the day after the Queen’s state funeral

A Union Jack flag returns to full mast in London, where thousands commemorate the Queen’s death over the past 10 days

Flags can be seen at full mast again at Australia’s famous Sydney Harbor Bridge

The British embassy in Bern, Switzerland, has confirmed that they will now fly their flags at full mast (left), while the High Commissioner for the Bahamas said they have also fully raised the flags again

The moment the flag was again in the full mast in the royal palace in Oslo, Norway

Photos poignantly showed a flag flying at full mast over Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, after 2,000 gathered at the church yesterday for the Queen’s funeral.

Another photo showed the Union Jack flag at full mast against the backdrop of the London Eye, an iconic landmark in a city where thousands of people lined the streets over the past 10 days to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

All over the world, flags were again at full mast – including at Sydney Harbor Bridge, Australia and at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway.

The British embassy in Bern tweeted: “As the period of national mourning has come to an end, we are now flying our flag in honor of our King.”

Meanwhile, the British Embassy in the Netherlands confirmed: ‘This morning at 9.00 am our flags were hoisted in full mast at the British Embassy in The Hague by the British Defense Attaché @PiersStrudwick and at the Ambassador’s residence by Flying Officer, Brad Duesbury.’

The Bahamas High Commissioner tweeted: “When the period of mourning is over, our flag will return to the full mast.”

Buildings across the UK have returned to full flagging, including at Lincolnshire County Council, Sandwell Council in Oldbury, Canterbury Council, Tormead Independent School in Surrey, St George’s Church in Altrincham, Greater Manchester and municipal fire stations in Tyne and Wear.

The British embassy in the Netherlands said flags were raised to full masts at the British embassy in The Hague and at the ambassador’s residence

Lincolnshire County Council is one of the many council buildings in the UK where their flag is raised again

St George’s Church in Altrincham, Manchester, said flag is flying at full mast again and condolence book is safely stored

“The Union Flags, which have flown at half-mast around Sandwell as a sign of respect, are again fully extended today to mark the end of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Sandwell Council said.

This morning at 8 o’clock the flags over the fire stations in Tyne and Wear went up again in full mast

Tormead Independent School in Surrey said: ‘The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is an incredibly important and poignant event in our history’

Flags remain at half-mast at Buckingham Palace and royal residences as the royals observe another week of mourning

Official government guidelines following the Queen’s death on September 8 read: ‘After the death of Her Majesty the Queen, all official flags, including the Union flag, should be flown at half-mast as soon as possible from today until 8 a.m. the following day. on the state of the queen. Funeral. Flags may be flown at night during this period, but must be kept at half-mast.

‘Official flags in this case are defined as the national flags of the Homelands, the Crown Territories and Overseas Territories, Flags and Ship Colors.

“All unofficial flags that are flying or about to be flown, such as the rainbow flag or the flag of the armed forces, should be removed and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast. Other official flags scheduled to be flown can be flown normally, but at half-mast.

‘Half-mast means that the flag is flown down one third of the height of the flagpole from the top, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the flagpole.

Flags may not be flown at half-mast on poles more than 45° from the vertical and may not be flown at all.

“The Union Flag must be flown properly – in the half of the flag closest to the flagpole, the wider diagonal white stripe must be above the red diagonal stripe.”