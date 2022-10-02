FKA twigs look quirky in a plunging bustier top at the BoF gala dinner at PFW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She never disappoints with her incredible sense of style.

And FKA twigs certainly stood out when she arrived Saturday night at the chic Business of Fashion Gala dinner in a deep bustier during Paris Fashion Week.

The musician, 34, looked incredible in her quirky ensemble, featuring an ultra-distressed purple maxi skirt with an acid-washed tie-bust crop top.

Stunning: FKA Twigs, 34, certainly stood out when she arrived at the chic Business of Fashion Gala dinner on Saturday night during Paris Fashion Week

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, adorned with a pair of fingerless gloves that resembled the sleeves of a jacket.

She increased her height with a pair of heels and fashioned her raven locks into two neat braids.

The Business of Fashion Gala Dinner celebrates the people who shape the global fashion industry.

Stylish: The musician looked fabulous in her quirky ensemble, sporting an ultra-distressed purple maxi skirt with an acid-washed tie-bust crop top

Her outing comes after she and Margaret Qualley, who were both dating actor Shia LaBeouf, had a heated argument at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, which left them both “shocked.”

Insiders told Page six in a story published last month that was not immediately clear who approached whom in the incident.

FKA twigs has filed suit against 36-year-old LaBeouf, accusing the actor of assault, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress during the time they dated from mid-2018 to early 2019.

Edgy: FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, completed with a pair of fingerless gloves that resembled the sleeves of a jacket

Radiant: she styled her raven locks in two neat braids

While LaBeouf has denied specific claims of FKA twigs, he has said in the past that he offended those around him.

FKA twigs made the allegations against LaBeouf in September 2021 in a Elle magazine piece.

At the time, 27-year-old Qualley, who was in a romantic relationship with LaBeouf in early 2021, took to social media with the cover of the issue and under the post: “Thank you.”

Qualley went on to say: Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021 that she had posted the aforementioned message in support of FKA twigs.

Drama: Her outing comes after she and Margaret Qualley, who were both dating actor Shia LaBeouf, had a heated argument at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, which left them both “shocked.”

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s that simple,” Qualley told the publication.

Sources told Page Six that after the piece was published, FKA twigs and Qualley sent each other another message, and FKA twigs hoped Qualley would take a stand in the legal proceedings regarding LaBeouf, scheduled for April 2023.

FKA twigs was upset that Qualley – who she had never spoken to prior to the Elle story – did not want to get further involved in the lawsuit, insiders told the outlet.

The celebs crossed paths at the luxury establishment, where they engaged in what sources described to Page Six as “an intense verbal dispute over the matter in full view of the other hotel guests.”