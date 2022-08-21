FKA twigs goes for boho chic as she indulges in retail therapy in LA

English singer FKA twigs was spotted catching some California sunbeams when she showed up in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old had slipped into a boho-chic ensemble, which included loose-fitting cargo jeans with acid wash patches.

She referenced her enviably trimmed midriff in a colorful crop top, and could be seen walking down the sidewalk with a shopping bag on one arm.

Out and about: English singer FKA twigs was spotted catching some California sunshine when she showed up in Los Angeles

Her last sighting comes less than two weeks later Page six reported that she had a verbal clash with actress Margaret Qualley at the Bel-Air Hotel.

Insiders claimed they were arguing over Twigs’ case against their mutual ex Shia LaBeouf, who was accused by Twigs of abuse in a lawsuit she filed in December 2020.

Margaret, whose mother is Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell, was dating Shia at the time twigs sued him.

However, Margaret and Shia broke up shortly after the lawsuit was filed, and Margaret has publicly supported twigs ever since.

Retail therapy: Hinting at her enviably trimmed midriff in a colorful crop top, she could be seen carrying a shopping bag hanging from one arm

When Twigs addressed her accusations in an explosive Elle interview, Margaret wrote, “Thank you” to her on social media.

“It was important to me that she knew I believed her – and it’s that simple,” Margaret later told me Harper’s Bazaar.

Twigs and Margaret reportedly had private contact after the Elle piece sent shockwaves across the internet.

However, Page Six claimed Margaret was reluctant to join Twig’s efforts to have her appear as a witness in the trial.

Shaken: Her latest sighting comes less than two weeks after Page Six reported she had a verbal clash with actress Margaret Qualley (pictured in March) at the Bel-Air Hotel

Sources claimed Margaret and Twigs ran into each other in the lobby of the Bel-Air Hotel, sparking a furious verbal confrontation over the lawsuit, which is expected to go to trial in April.

While it was apparently unclear to onlookers whether Margaret or Twigs started the feud, both women are said to have been “shaken” afterward.

Twigs made headlines in December 2020 when she filed suit against Shia, whom she had broken up with the year before.

She charged him in the lawsuit with assault, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Subject: Insiders claimed they argued over twigs’ case against their mutual ex Shia LaBeouf (pictured), who was accused by twigs of abuse in a lawsuit she filed in December 2020

Shia publicly responded to the charges by denying her specific allegations, but confessing to his alcoholism. New York Times and admit that he had “insulted myself and everyone around me for years.”

He added: “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I am ashamed of that history and I am sorry for those I have hurt. There’s nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs claimed that Shia had a loaded gun in the bedroom, which made her afraid to get up at night in case he shot her because she thought she was an intruder.

She also accused him from shooting stray dogs as an acting exercise to ‘get into character’ for his flop film The Tax Collector.

As they were: Twigs made headlines in December 2020 when she filed suit against Shia, whom she broke up with last year; they are pictured in September 2018 in Paris

‘” I said to him, ‘That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?” she said in an interview with Elle to elaborate on her allegations.

And he said, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You don’t support me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I’m not just standing on a stage and doing a few moves. I’m in it character.”‘

Twigs shared, “He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this… Method.”

Shia welcomed a baby in April with Mia Goth, with whom he has had a stormy relationship since they starred in the 2012 explicit film Nymphomaniac.

Throwback: Margaret, whose mother is Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell, was dating Shia at the time Twigs sued him; they are pictured in Los Angeles in December 2020

After an explosive argument he had with Mia in Germany in 2015, he was caught on film saying, “If I had stayed there, I would have killed her.”

In May, Shia successfully completed a year-long diversion program in which he was ordered by the court to stop drinking and attend weekly therapy sessions.

In exchange for his completion of the program, a judge dropped his felony and petty theft charges, following an alleged altercation in 2020.