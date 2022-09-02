‘F**k Joe Biden!’ Heckler taunts Biden by yelling and letting off sirens during speech

A heckler loudly chanted “f**k Joe Biden” during the president’s speech of the nation’s “soul” on Thursday — interrupting a scathing speech in which the head of state discussed what he was threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump and his supporters.

The 24-minute speech, delivered by Biden in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, labeled Trump and MAGA Republicans a threat to the Constitution — one the president said wanted to destroy American democracy.

Surrounded by an almost dystopian backdrop of two Marines standing at attention outside the auditorium — in a break with White House traditions — Biden, 79, brutally beat up his predecessor before being interrupted by the male heckler.

“F**k Joe Biden!” the mocker can be heard in a clip from the outdoor procession, in which the politician likened his 2020 election against Trump as a battle for the “soul of the nation.”

The profane chant — which was accompanied by cries of the now infamous anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon” and the sound of a megaphone siren — interrupted the speech twice, both times with a response from the president.

“They have a right to be outrageous,” Biden said of the unrest, which seemed to spread like wildfire amid the politician’s apparent frustration at the poor reception. “This is a democracy,” he added, before addressing his opponents.

“Good manners are nothing that ever bothered them.”

The interruption came about 20 minutes after Biden’s speech – as the ringing and blaring alarms continued.

Prior to the riots, the president had been thrown off-script by the sirens — which the president said were coming from a “bullhorn” — and more “Let’s Go Brandon” chants.

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” became a political slogan adopted by Trump’s fanbase last year after a TV commentator misinterpreted a crowd chanting “f**k Joe Biden” as “Let’s Go Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Thrilled by the constant interruptions, Biden joked, “Americans have often made the greatest progress from some of our darkest moments, as you hear in that megaphone.”

Prior to the riots, the president painted a picture of what he called a dystopian society if Republicans win the 2022 and 2024 elections, in a speech claiming Trump and his supporters are a threat to the country.

“MAGA troops are determined to reclaim this land; back to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to birth control, no right to marry those you love,” he warned.

“They promote authoritarian leaders and fan the flames of political violence that threaten our personal rights, the pursuit of justice, the rule of law, the soul of this country.”

Biden declared Donald Trump a “threat to the country” in a speech that contained his harshest rhetoric yet about his predecessor in the Oval Office and the MAGA movement

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” President Joe Biden said during his address.

Jill Biden Joined President Biden on Stage After His Remarks

Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal, who are getting married at the White House in November, flew with the president and first lady to Philadelphia for President Biden’s speech

And, Biden said, Republicans will again try to steal elections.

“They see MAGA’s failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 elections in preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections. They tried everything last time to report the votes of 81 million people,” he said. .

“This time they are determined to thwart the will of the people.”

Prior to his comments, the White House said Biden was not making a political speech. But he targeted Trump, who is considering a 2024 challenge for Biden, and Republicans, who are trying to gain control of Congress in the midterm elections.

“We need everyone to do their part. So speak out, speak out, get engaged, vote, vote, vote,” the president said during his address.

And Biden vowed to stand up for the republic and set himself up as the defender of democracy.

‘I won’t watch. I will not allow the will of the American people to be overthrown by wild conspiracy theories and baseless evidence to deal with claims of fraud. I will not stand by as elections in this country are stolen by people who simply refused to accept that they lost,” he said.

“As your president, I will defend our democracy with every fiber of my being and ask every American to join me.”

Biden also specifically targeted MAGA Republicans refusing to accept the 2020 election results, following lawsuits, state audits and dozens of lawsuits that failed to uncover mass fraud.

Since Biden took office, Trump allies have been able to install people who deny the election results in several state capitals, and dozens of GOP officials still won’t say Biden’s election was legitimate.

“They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They don’t live in the light of the truth, but in the shadow of lies,” Biden said in one of his other MAGA attacks.

He specifically called them out for denying his election victory.

“This is a country that respects free and fair elections. We honor the will of the people – we don’t deny it,” the president said.

Then he rolled out a line that appeared to be pointed straight at Trump.

He said he would not allow the will of the American people to be “overturned by wild conspiracy theories and baseless, evidence-free claims of fraud.” I will not stand by as elections in this country are stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they have lost.’

Biden brought with him the trappings of the presidency: two Marines came out ahead of him to stand at attention during his entry. ‘Hail to the Chief’ played him on stage. Jill Biden accompanied him on the trip.

The president also used historical background to make his point: He spoke outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the place where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers.

Red and blue lights bathed the building as Biden spoke. Several American flags were on the podium.