Fixing bank runs (sort of) wins the Nobel prize

Edward Price is director of Ergo Consulting. He is a former British trade officer and also teaches at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs.

How fascinating is it that Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig won Sveriges Riksbank Prize for Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – and how super fascinating that they won it together.

There is a good reason of course. Paper from Diamond and Dybvig . 1983 was the first real model of its kind. The explanation of sunspot bank runs is genius. Diamond and Dybvig are geniuses. Meanwhile, Ben Bernanke (plus Mervyn King, US Treasury officials and, frankly, Vishnu the Preserver) saved the financial system. After 2008, we avoided another Great Depression. In the immortal words of Gordon Brown, she: saved the world. . . the banking system of the world. They deserve their prize.

But are we really still living on an accommodative monetary policy in 2022? Place the “hmm” emoticon here.

Come with me in this. There is a serpentine multi-decade line between recognizing bank runs in the 1980s, building central bank independence in the 1990s, fighting a financial crisis in the 2000s, and persistently low interest rates in the 2010s. and modern monetary theory (lol) in the 1920s. This squiggly line could even go on to who knows what crisis in the 2030s? If so, rinse and repeat.

Now Bernanke is often teased for blogging. But he is by no means slow. Quite the opposite. In 1995 he and Mark Gertler wrote a paper Inside the Black Box: The Credit Channel for Monetary Policy Transfer. The newspaper observation? Well, then the conventional understanding of the transmission of monetary policy was inadequate. The conclusion of the newspaper? Do not be afraid! Spend a little more time thinking about how credit and banking work and Bob is your uncle. Very far-sighted. That work certainly went well with that of Diamond and Dybvig. It turned out that credit and banking were central to the story of how finance and policy work.

Or, indeed, central to the story of how finance and policy do not work.

Maybe think so. The banking system before 2008 captured the prerogatives of monetary policy after 2008. How? Well, the banks created credit surpluses. Call that period one. Then, in period two, the central bank had to create dollars to replace that lost liquidity. Look at that chronology with narrowed eyes and you might see that private banks end up creating policy dollars. The Fed, ironically, was just the financial intermediary – the lender. Now whisper this question. Are the dollars created since 2008 to replace what was surplus credit before 2008? himself now surplus?

Perhaps. Maybe not. Today’s strong dollar suggests otherwise. But there’s no denying that we be able to fried our monetary souffle too hard.

Was there ever an alternative to accepting that upcycles end in disaster? Was there ever a different approach to bank runs than lenders-of-last-resort, low rates, bailouts, QE, OMT, and an arsenal of other acronyms? Given the current inflation, we really have to ask. Perhaps the banking sector should have had its own equivalent of an inflation target. What’s the point of a 2 percent target if the financial system can blow itself up at will? (Okay, that would have been too much communism.)

Alternatively, what about letting the wildfire burn through the system in 2008, Ayn Rand style, then picking up Freddie and Fannie’s charred pieces after that? (Okay, that would have been too little communism.)

So the only thing we really need to ask is this: have we already had the 2008 correction through the system? Or have we discovered how to deal with bank runs and financial crises today at the expense of tomorrow? Answers, please, on a postcard.