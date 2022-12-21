Fixed rate mortgage time bomb in 2023 that could worsen house price falls

Home borrowers who took out fixed-rate loans last year will have a hard time in 2023 as their monthly repayments rise by 40 percent, potentially driving home prices down even further.

More than a third of Australian mortgages are now fixed as a large share of borrowers benefited from the Reserve Bank’s record low rate of 0.1 percent.

As a result, in 2021 the banks offered fixed-rate loans with ultra-low rates of two percent.

But most of these two-year fixed loan terms expire in 2023.

That means these borrowers go straight back to a variable-rate mortgage, with rates now typically at five percent.

A borrower with an average $600,000 mortgage would see their monthly repayments rise abruptly by at least 40.8 percent, or a $934 increase from $2,291 to $3,225.

Home borrowers who took out fixed rate loans last year will struggle in 2023 as their monthly repayments rise by 40 per cent – ​​potentially worsening house price falls (pictured is an auction inspection in Melbourne)

Those wanting a new fixed rate loan would have to pay an even higher rate than an existing floating rate, with interest on these products based on expectations about the RBA cash rate.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised rates for eight consecutive months since May to a 10-year high of 3.1 percent, with more rate hikes expected next year to tackle the worst inflation in 32 years.

Real estate data group CoreLogic’s Pain and Gain report predicted that “2023 is expected to be a more challenging year for the resale market.”

“Most of the outstanding firm loan terms covered by the pandemic will expire by the end of next year,” it said.

This could lead to more motivated sales in a high interest rate environment, even if property sellers have to suffer losses.

“The main risk is a continuously rising interest rate environment, as most outstanding fixed rate loans mature until the end of next year.”

CoreLogic has highlighted the areas where a higher proportion of sellers are losing money compared to what they paid for the property.

In the borough of Melbourne – Docklands and Carlton – 39 percent of homes sold at a loss in the September quarter, with sellers losing an average amount of $55,000 after a typical holding period of eight years and four months.

In the borough of Melbourne – Docklands (pictured) and Carlton – 39 percent of homes exchanged in the September quarter sold at a loss, with sellers losing an average amount of $55,000 after a typical holding period of eight years and four months

Where sellers make a loss MELBOURNE CITY: 39 percent of turnover STONNINGTONMelbourne Inner East: 27.8 percent of sales PARRAMATTAwestern Sydney: 20 percent of sales DARWIN: 35 percent of sales but 48.2 percent of apartments

In the nearby Stonnington council area – covering Prahran, Toorak and Glen Iris in Melbourne’s inner east – 27.8 per cent of sales were loss-making, with sellers typically losing $62,500 after eight years as owners.

Melbourne apartment owners were much more likely to make a loss, with 15.7 per cent selling for less than they paid, compared to just 1.1 per cent of home sellers.

Parramatta in Sydney’s west had a 20 percent loss rate, with sellers typically losing $49,360 after unloading properties with an average holding period of six years and nine months.

This was much higher than Sydney’s average loss rate of 7.8 per cent – the highest level in three years.

Unit sellers in Sydney are much more likely to make a loss, with 13.1 per cent of people in this situation compared to 1.8 per cent of house sellers.

Darwin was pretty bad with 35 percent of sales at a loss, with homeowners losing $65,000 after holding the property for nine years and six months.

In the Northern Territory capital, nearly half, or 48.2 percent, of apartment sellers lost money, compared to 16 percent of home sellers.

In Perth, 34.1 percent of units sold at a loss, compared to 7.5 percent of homes.

Darwin (pictured) was pretty bad with 35 percent of sales at a loss, with homeowners losing $65,000 after nine years and six months. In the Northern Territory capital, nearly half or 48.2 percent of apartment sellers lost money, compared to 16 percent of home sellers

The Western Australian capital accounted for 21 percent of Australia’s loss-making sales in the September quarter of 2022, with homes being unloaded after a median of eight years and 10 months.

Home borrowers forced to sell would end up in an environment where banks can’t lend as much, leading to falling house prices.

Lenders must assess whether a potential borrower is able to cope with a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

But since May, the RBA cash rate has already risen 300 basis points – the most severe pace of monetary policy tightening since the Reserve Bank published a target cash rate in January 1990.

A Reserve Bank document released in September found that 35 percent of residential mortgages are fixed, a level well above the long-term average of 20 percent.