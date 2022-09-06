How to Fix the Firmware Check Error on the Orbi App

The Orbi firmware check is an important part of your Orbi setup. It ensures you have the latest and most secure firmware, which reduces the risk of security vulnerabilities and bugs. If something goes wrong during the Orbi firmware check, you might get an error message or see a red alert icon instead of a checkmark.

If you see an error message during a firmware check or find that your Orbi router won’t update its firmware, this article can help. This article covers how to fix an Orbi firmware check error as well as general tips for operating your Orbi system more smoothly.

Check the Orbi App before updating firmware

Before you update the firmware on your Orbi router and satellite, you should check your Orbi app. Make sure that you aren’t seeing any alerts or errors on your app. If you do, try to resolve them before updating your firmware.

Firmware updates are best done on a stable network with no issues or connectivity problems. If your network isn’t stable or if your Orbi app has critical alerts or errors, you should try to resolve the issues first before updating your firmware. Otherwise, the firmware update might not complete properly and you might end up with even worse issues on your network.

Fixing the Firmware Check Error on an Orbi Router

If your Orbi router won’t pass the firmware check during the process, you’ll see a red alert icon instead of a checkmark. There are several ways to fix this, depending on what the app tells you. If you get a pop-up notification saying the firmware version on your router is too old or that a newer version is available, you can update the firmware right away. – tap on “update the firmware.” – hang on till the router update its firmware. When the process finishes, you’ll see a checkmark.

If your app tells you that the router isn’t connected to the Internet, you can try these steps: – Make sure that you’re connected to the Orbi network. – Make sure that your router is connected to a wall outlet. – Check that the Ethernet cable connecting your router to your Internet source (modem or wall jack) is securely plugged in. – Check that your Internet source is connected to the Internet.

How to Fix the Firmware Check Error on an Orbi Satellite

If your satellite isn’t connected to the router, you’ll get a warning message during the firmware update process. If you get this message, try to resolve the connectivity issues before continuing with the firmware update. If your router is connected to the Internet, but the satellite isn’t, you can try these steps: – Make sure that the satellite is connected to a power outlet. – Check that the Ethernet cable connecting your satellite to your router is securely plugged in. – Check that the Orbi router is connected to a wall outlet. – Restart your router and satellite. – Check the Orbi app to make sure that both your router and satellite are connected to your network.

Resetting Your Orbi Router and Reinstalling the Firmware

If none of the above steps work and you still can’t get your router to pass the firmware check, you can try resetting your router to factory settings. After you reset it, you’ll need to reinstall the firmware on both the router and the satellite.

To reset your Orbi router: – Push and hold down the reset button on the rear of the router till the power LED blinks amber. Wait for the router to reboot. This might take a few minutes. Now visit the Orbi web interface via orbilogin.com to reconfigure your whole unit from scratch.

Once it’s done, it’ll automatically pick up the available updates for the router and connected units. And when the Orbi system’s firmware is updated, it’ll update the app error as well.

Re-registering Your Orbi Satellite(s)

If you reset your router, you’ll need to re-register your satellites. Here are the steps for re-registration: – Log into your Orbi app and go to the Router Status page. – Tap the “Add Satellite” button, and then confirm that you want to add the satellite. – sit tight and let the satellite link to the router.

This process might take a few minutes. – You should see a checkmark next to the satellite when it’s connected.

Conclusion

This is it, the firmware check error on the Orbi app should be fixed by now. The last trick is always about resetting the Orbi system, which usually takes care of everything every time. So, whatever the issue your Orbi is in, try this and take care of the issue. If you’ve gained a new experience or have some views to share with other users, feel free to visit our online community.