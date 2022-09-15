Fivpeople injured when bomb squad training device DETONATED during exercise

At least five law enforcement officers were injured Thursday when an explosive device detonated during an explosive ordnance disposal drill in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The incident took place around 9:50 p.m. in a field behind the SCI Phoenix prison in the town of Skippack as explosive ordnance disposal officers geared up for a later training session for the ATF and FBI.

Officers had placed an explosive device in a vehicle when it detonated early, injuring the five officers.

Among the injured were a Pennsylvania State Trooper, an FBI agent and three members of the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Ordnance Disposal Service.

One of the injured – a 14-year veteran of the bombing – was airlifted to a hospital.

The wrecked car was seen smoldering in helicopter footage taken at the scene, and the air around it appeared to be shaking with heat

The other two injured bomb disposal officers had been with the team for 12 and 13 years and were taken to hospital with “minor” injuries, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told DailyMail.com.

The sheriff’s office declined to name the victims or comment on the extent of their injuries.

According to NBC 10the injuries included serious head injuries and shrapnel.

Photos of the scene showed a four-door sedan with the doors blown open, paint removed from the chassis, the interior set on fire and a black ring of scorched earth surrounding the vehicle.

The FBI is investigating the cause of the explosion.

