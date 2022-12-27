Five-year-old girl drowns in Lake Nagambie in central Victoria

A five-year-old girl has drowned at a popular vacation spot.

The girl disappeared while swimming in Lake Nagambie, in central Victoria, and was discovered shortly before 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A broken relative found the girl in the water and carried her to shore.

Lake Nagambie (pictured) is a popular spot for tourists, but tragedy struck Tuesday when a five-year-old girl drowned.

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately and despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive the girl with CPR, she died at the scene.

He had been holidaying at the popular picnic spot with his family, who hail from the Melbourne suburb of Wendouree.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Victoria has experienced a series of tragic drownings over the Christmas season.

Despite the desperate efforts of paramedics, the girl could not be revived after being pulled from the water (file image)

Monday Teenager Nick Maan has died after he went missing on Mordialloc beach in south-east Melbourne.

His family described him as a “loving and gentle” person.

On Christmas night, another teenager died while swimming in the ocean near Lorne on Great Ocean Road.

Another man believed to be in his 30s died after being pulled from a lake on the Victoria/New South Wales border on boxing day.