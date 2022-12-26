Five tips to get richer in 2023

The past year has not been the financial year that most people expected.

We entered 2022 expecting a better 12 months ahead as the Covid pandemic crept into the rearview mirror, but instead we had one of the toughest financial years ever.

Double-digit inflation fueled by the rapidly rising prices of essential items meant that the defining financial phrase of 2022 will be “cost of living crisis.”

Wealth Check – A few simple steps can help you make a plan to get rich in the coming year

As I’ve written here before, that’s an awkward phrase, as it’s often used interchangeably between those who can’t make ends meet no matter how much they cut back, and those for whom inflation is a nuisance that means they should go back. in spending

However, it’s fair to say that when there are so many people at all levels of income and wealth worrying about the price of their weekly purchase and worrying about turning on the heat, something went wrong.

I expect 2023 to turn out differently to expectations again, but this time in the opposite direction, as a more prosperous year than expected, and I think there is a very good chance of that happening.

But it’s important not to leave the financial year ahead to luck: a little preparation and grafting will pay off too.

So if you’re in the fortunate position of being able to take control of your finances, here are my tips to get them in order, and don’t wait until 2023 to put them into action, perhaps use some of the quieter times that often fall between Christmas and New Year to start.

In the meantime, if you’re really struggling, share your problems with someone you trust and can talk to, and seek help from some of the excellent organizations that offer free support, such as Citizens Advice, Age UK, Stepchange or National Debtline.

Average savings rates have skyrocketed over the past year, but don’t settle for average, get the best deals that pay much more. You can find the details in the This is Money savings tables

move your savings

Savings rates have improved dramatically over the past year, with much of the gain coming since the summer.

Average rates have skyrocketed in easy access from about 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent, but you shouldn’t settle for average because the best deals pay much more.

A year ago, the main easy access offerings paid around 0.75 percent, now they pay almost 3 percent. Meanwhile, fixed rates have recovered to territory not seen in years: A two-year fix is ​​available at 4.6 percent, for example.

Unfortunately, banks and building societies continue to pay low rates on legacy accounts. So if you want these better deals, you’re going to have to find them and move on. Check out the highest rates in our savings charts and sign up for our Savings Alert emails to receive details of the best new rates straight to your inbox as soon as they arrive.

Check your mortgage

Mortgage rates have risen substantially this year as well, and that’s bad news for homeowners who risk being locked in to far higher costs than they bargained for.

Those with fixed rates are protected, but people who make it to the end of deals face a huge increase in costs. In the meantime, even for those with a year or more to go with a fix, it’s worth checking out how much payments could rise and be prepared.

A homeowner who bought early in the pandemic housing boom could have locked in their mortgage for five years in the summer of 2020 at 1.5 percent, they are now two and a half years into that fix and if they were to re-mortgage now they would be considering a rate of about 5 percent.

The difference in monthly payments on a £200,000 repayment mortgage with 25 years remaining is £369, between £800 in their current arrangement and £1,169 if they needed to remortgage now.

Of course, by the time this homeowner’s arrangement is finalized, interest rates may have dropped, but it’s important to be prepared.

This is especially true if you have a mortgage with a fixed agreement that ends any time in the next year. Most of us would struggle to find hundreds of pounds more a month, so plan ahead.

See how much a new mortgage would cost you based on the size of the loan and the value of the house with our best mortgage rate calculator.

Are you paying too much for debt?

If you have outstanding credit card debt you’re paying off, personal loans, or even auto financing, it’s worth checking to see if you can switch and pay it off at a lower rate.

In the meantime, even if you don’t have outstanding debt, consider how you use credit cards and whether you’re taking full advantage of them or spending money unnecessarily.

For example, do you have a rewards or points credit card where you often only pay the minimum and forget to clear the full balance? This will cost you much more than the rewards you get.

If you want a bonus credit card, and the best deals can pay off and rack up points for some, be sure to manage it carefully and choose the best one for you, for example, would one of the best Avios deals be better? or one tied to a particular retailer, like John Lewis.

Read our guide to changing debt and our selection of the best credit cards.

Order your investments

Diversification is essential for investors, so don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

A classic mistake is not investing broadly enough and backing only a small selection of stocks or funds, or focusing too much on one area. Ideally, instead, you’d start with a broad global stock market fund as the core of a portfolio and then add smaller satellite items invested in things you think will outperform.

On the other hand, those of us who have been investing for some time often suffer from so-called ‘divorsification’, with a motley list of investments as long as an arm.

These could nullify performance, give a portfolio a different focus than you think, or be so small as to make little difference other than the opportunity cost of investing in something better. Read our guide to diversifying and avoiding diworsification.

Spend a little time reviewing your portfolio, see if it’s right for your risk level, and consider clearing out the low-conviction clutter.

Also, think about whether you might be using a better DIY investment account for yourself – read our guide to the best and cheapest investment platforms.

Make a financial plan for the coming year

Human behavior is such that we tend to treat things piecemeal, compartmentalizing and not the big picture. We spend our time worrying about what’s on the road instead of considering the destination.

That’s something many of us do with our finances, rarely do we step back and ask what our goals are and how we plan to achieve them.

If you recognize that you do that, why not try to make 2023 different? You don’t need a detailed roadmap if you don’t want one, just a flexible financial plan for the coming year.

What do you want to achieve and how could you do it?

As an aid, these three guides can help you get started.

> How to start budgeting and some tips for success

> Ten money rules and tips to live a richer life

> How to create an investment plan that can help you get rich