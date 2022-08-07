Five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown visits the New York Jets after leaving the Seattle Seahawks

The New York Jets may be in the middle of training camp, but that doesn’t stop them from acquiring another big name through a free agency.

On Saturday, the team hosted five Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown for a visit. The Jets also hosted offensive tackle Reilly Reiff for a visit in June, but he ended up signing with the Chicago Bears.

The Jets have drafted OT Max Mitchell from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, but are still looking to add depth to a group that currently has Chuma Edoga and Conner McDermott as the top contenders. first tackles off the bench.

Duane Brown walks back to the locker room after a game against the San Francisco 49ers

Brown, who turns 37 at the end of August, struggled with injuries earlier in his career while playing with the Houston Texans, and has remained steadfast with the Seattle Seahawks in recent years after having played all but games in the past four seasons. He also played all games of the last two seasons.

He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2018 while with the Seahawks and was named to last season’s Pro Bowl last season as an injury replacement.

The Jets front office appeared to be in full recruiting mode during Brown’s visit, as he was spoken to not only with General Manager Joe Douglas, but also Assistant GM Rex Hogan and team owner Woody Johnson.

Brown watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders in 2018

“There is interest on both sides. .. Joe (Douglas) has been working on that for a while’, Head Coach Robert Saleh said of Duane Brown. “You can never have enough people on the O-line.”

However, Brown ran into legal trouble this off-season after he was arrested when a gun was found in his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport. He was charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon and could face a year in prison.

He was also able to resist the discipline of the NFL as part of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown walks off the field after the 2019 game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The potential roster Brown wants to fill may well be McDermott, who may have suffered a long-term injury during the Jets’ annual Green & White Scrimmage.

McDermott left scrimmage and stumbled into the locker room with an ankle injury accompanied by trainers. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said the team will test on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

New York also recently signed linebacker Kwon Alexander, who once played under coach Saleh, while the two were both with the San Francisco 49ers. Alexander recently played for the New Orleans Saints.