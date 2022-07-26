Five-time gold medal winner Jack Laugher wants to win more Commonwealth medals for his grandmother

Jack Laugher says he wants to win more Commonwealth Games gold for his late grandmother after being chosen as one of England’s flag bearers for Thursday night’s opening ceremony.

The diver, who is the most successful Games athlete in England’s Birmingham 2022 team with five gold medals, will carry the cross of St George into Alexander Stadium along with weightlifter Emily Campbell.

And Laugher admits that his grandmother Bernice, who hails from the town of Sedgley in the West Midlands, will be on his mind at the ceremony and if he wants to win three more medals at the Sandwell Aquatics Center next week.

Jack Laugher and Emily Campbell will carry the Team England flag at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday

“I’d like to try and defend my three titles and I want to take them home for my grandmother, who sadly passed away only a few months ago,” Laugher said at the Birmingham library on Tuesday.

Laugher is Team England’s most successful athlete in the squad with five golds

“It has been a very emotional time. I missed her funeral because I was at pre-camp for our World Championships, which I kind of regret.

“She followed my career so closely and she was so proud of me and everything I’ve done. When I recently returned to her house, I saw all the photos she had of all my achievements, dating back to when I was 15 competing in the Commonwealth Games in Delhi. I’m sure she’d want me to do it right again.”

Walking in front of a fully renovated Alexander Stadium will be a surreal experience for Campbell, having fought there as a hammer, shot and discus thrower in her early years.

“I had a lot of happy times there, but I remember the stands falling apart and the sheer grit of it,” said the Nottingham-born Olympic silver medalist.

“Now that it’s all shining, it’s going to be a bit of a shock. I can’t wait to go out and carry the flag and see what has been done with it.”

Meanwhile, Team England have confirmed that an unnamed athlete has been sent home after testing positive for Covid-19, but officials are confident they will recover in time to compete.