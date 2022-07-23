FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED as Spurs beat Rangers 2-1 after Harry Kane’s second half comeback brace

Tottenham made a comeback in the second half, beating Rangers 2-1 in an exhibition game in Glasgow.

The hosts had taken the lead in the 24th minute via Croatian forward Antonio Colak, who joined second place in the Europa League for £2million earlier this summer.

But Spurs then turned the game around via star man Harry Kane, who scored twice in six minutes to give Spurs the win.

With Spurs just one game away from their Premier League opener against Southampton, here are the five things that: Sports post learned before Antonio Conte’s men take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma the following Saturday.

KANE’S HEAD IS STILL IN THE GAME

There is speculation about Bayern Munich’s renewed interest in signing Harry Kane to replace Robert Lewandowski, but the England captain was in sharp, deadly, focused form in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

He was denied by an excellent save from Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor towards the end of the first half, but would not be denied – and his brace in the second half was simply deadly.

The first, a vicious knocked-out attempt from the left, flew into the net like an exocet rocket. The second, a first attempt from a muffled header by Son Heung-Min, was super clinical. Boss Antonio Conte, who has him replaced by Djed Spence, cannot give up the 28-year-old without a fight. Or a hefty fee.

Kane left the field to make way for the recent signing of Djed Spence, who entered for £13million

CONTE NEARLY NO NEW STARS

Manager Antonio Conte had a strong foundation but chose to leave all six of his summer signings on the bench.

Richarlison, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster all traveled to Glasgow and will clearly have more time to get up to full speed.

Bissouma replaced Rodrigo Bentancur at halftime and Richarlison and Ivan Perisic came on after the hour for Kulusevski and Ryan Sessegnon. Late cameos were also handed over to Spence, Lenglet and Forster.

Antonio Conte’s men struggled to get hold of the ball as Rangers dominated possession

KULUSEVSKI LOOKS SHARP

Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski was impressive during his time in the park in Glasgow and was very unlucky not to hit the net before giving way to Richarlison on the hour.

Just five minutes later, he stormed the right to force a low save on the nearest post from Allan McGregor and was again denied by the Rangers goalkeeper just before half-time after attempting a evasive attempt from the edge of the box.

He gave home defender John Souttar a scorching time and it looked like he could have won the Spurs on a penalty towards the end of the first half, but referee John Souttar gave a free kick right on the edge of the area.

Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski started up front before Conte made 11 changes

HOJBJERG DON’T GO FOR THE GOLDEN BOOTS

Listen, scoring goals isn’t Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s main role in the team, but you might think he would make the most of the rare opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

After scoring just three in all competitions for Spurs last season and two the season before, he was given a golden opportunity to score at 25 minutes when he was knocked out by a weighted pass from Son Heung-Min.

However, a stark effort slipped past McGregor’s left post and no form of complaint about the umpires being unable to give a corner could take him off the hook. A babysitter. missed.

Rangers new signing Antonio Colak put the hosts ahead in the first half after arriving for £2m

FORSTER DON’T FEEL HOTTER THAN THIS

Who would have thought that a large crowd at Ibrox would have cared that Spurs would replace first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris with Fraser Forster with 19 minutes to go?

Well, when you consider that Forster has spent the best part of five years at Celtic, during two stints earlier in his career, it’s perhaps no great shock that the buzz of friendly pre-season preparation suddenly got a little darker for a while. .

Forster was booed at halftime during the warm-up, but received dog abuse from the home fans when he came off the bench for Lloris. However, he had the last laugh when, with 10 minutes left, he saved from a straight header from James Sands.