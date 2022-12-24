Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Seahawks

The Chiefs played the type of football game they’ve so rarely played in the Patrick Mahomes Era.

Boring.

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a compliment to the defense, in fact, which produced perhaps its best game against better-than-average competition.

That sparked a 24-10 home victory against the Seahawks, moving the Chiefs to 12-3 on the season.

Here are the five observations from immediately after the game:

1. A bright spot … is the secondary?

It’s been awhile since any of the five items in this space have been reserved for the secondary. But let’s do it.

The Chiefs threw a wrinkle into their usual nickel and dime packages, having L’Jarius Sneed roam with DK Metcalf on the outside rather than cover the slot, as he typically does. It helped, no doubt, that the Seahawks were playing without Tyler Lockett.

But the final product negated one of the better passing offenses in football.

The Seahawks entered the day ninth in total passing yards and eighth in passing yards per play.

Their passing game looked completely inept.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, enjoying far and away the best year of his career, finished just 25 of 40 with one meaningless fourth-quarter touchdown. His 74.5 rating is his worst of the season.

Juan Thornhill picked him off in the end zone to end one scoring threat.

2. How the Chiefs converted a third-and-1 play

No team has struggled to run the ball on third-and-1 as much as the Chiefs. Literally. They have the fewest total conversions on those rushing attempts (five) than anyone in the league, and they’re the only team with a conversion rate under 50 percent.

The solution?

Just a straight run up the gut from Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs lined up under center, handed it off to their starting running back, and asked him to run behind the strength of their offensive line. And, well, it worked.

Imagine that, right?

The Chiefs have been creative in their third-and-short usage for awhile now, and it’s one of the reasons they were much better in this category a year ago, but the fullback trap is highlighted in every scouting report now.

Sometimes the simplest answer is the right answer.

3. The value of Toney

It’s a given that wide-receiver speed provides an offense the opportunity to stretch the field vertically.

The Chiefs, though, as much as any team in the NFL east of San Francisco, use their speed to stretch the field horizontally. And that’s where they’ve missed Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman most.

Want an example?

Toney scored on an 8-yard reception that was the equivalent of a jet sweep, though the offensive-line room will probably be highlighting the pancake from Trey Smith on the play. Nevertheless, the point stands.

It gives the Chiefs a different look in the red zone, when the back end of the field shrinks. Toney and Hardman are far more effective in executing them.

4. The defensive line

The Seahawks have passed the ball well this year. They run it well, too. They do not protect well.

Three weeks ago, the Chiefs lost in Cincinnati because their defensive line could not take advantage of the Bengals’ most glaring weakness — a bad offensive line.

This time, offered a similar opportunity, the Chiefs defensive line made a difference.

Chris Jones was a consistent presence in the backfield — after a rare off-day in Houston last week — and was finally rewarded with a sack on the game’s final snap.

George Karlaftis had a sack earlier in the day. Mike Danna had one wiped off the board by a holding call on the other end of the field.

5. The backfield

It took the Chiefs awhile to settle on a backfield rotation this season — to insert Isiah Pacheco as the starter— but when it comes to their quickly-improving screen game, they have rolled elsewhere.

The veteran.

Jerick McKinnon is getting the majority of his snaps in the second half, and even in four-minute offense situations.

And he’s got it rolling in the passing game.

McKinnon caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown — his fifth receiving touchdown in six weeks.

Pacheco will still eat the majority of the carries overall, but don’t be surprised if McKinnon eats into the split in the postseason.