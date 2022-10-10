Five Texas teenagers arrested after 25-year-old killed when they sprayed her AirBnb with 100 rounds

Police said the suspects showed no remorse when they were arrested

Three others – aged 14, 15 and 17 – were also arrested in connection with the shooting

The teens then fled in their stolen car and were chased by police for 10 miles before finally being apprehended

A 25-year-old woman was killed when a pair of teens relentlessly fired more than 100 bullets into the AirBnb where she was staying near Fort Worth, Texas, in a brutal drive-by shooting that went wrong.

Novita Brazil was killed instantly when the two underage gunmen opened fire, but police said the suspects likely “hit the wrong house” and that she was innocent and not involved in anything that led to the shooting.

Bexar County police chased the gunmen — just 14 and 15 years old — for more than ten miles before they were finally apprehended. Both have been charged with first degree murder.

Three others believed to have been involved in the shooting were also arrested – two also aged 15 and 14, and 17-year-old Johnny Bermea. They were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the boys who carried out the shooting appeared to be completely ruthless after they were apprehended.

A 41-year-old woman staying at the home with Brazil suffered leg injuries and was treated in stable condition.

Novita Brazil, 25, was killed when gunmen fired at the wrong house in a failed drive-by

Novita Brazil (right) and her three-year-old husband, Robert. The couple lived in San Antonio

17-year-old Johnny Bermea was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Brazil

According to police, Brazil was working late on her laptop when she was struck by a deluge of bullets just after midnight.

“She just woke up, burned the midnight oil, did some work on her computer, and now she’s dead,” said Salazar, who described Brazil as “completely innocent.”

“They hit the wrong house and it looks like a 25-year-old woman has lost her life,” he added.

Photos of the scene showed the street littered with yellow evidence labels where dozens of shell casings were found during the investigation.

“The problem with that, of course, is that 14- and 15-year-olds do a drive-by shoot in the middle of the night,” Salazar said.

“I don’t think they’re showing any remorse, whatsoever,” he added.

He said the car the boys were driving was probably stolen. The motive for the alleged shooting remains unclear.

The crime scene showed the street outside the AirBnb where Brazil was murdered, littered with evidence labels where more than 100 bullet casings were found

Brazil and her husband Robert. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Brazil’s family

Brazil and her husband Robert. She was born in Indonesia and her body will be brought back by sea to be buried with her family

According to a GoFundMe page, Brazil, which was going through Vita, had been living in San Antonio with her husband for three years.

“Vita was a beautiful woman of 25,” the page reads. “She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet. She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous and had a heart of gold.’

She was born in Indonesia and her body will be brought back by sea to be buried with her family.