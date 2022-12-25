Five teens arrested after Minnesota man, 19, shot dead during ‘gang’ brawl at Mall of America

Five teens have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting of a man, now identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, at the Mall of America over Christmas weekend.

Two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds were arrested at their home at 8:40 am Saturday morning, about 12 hours after a 19-year-old was fatally shot during a fight in the huge shopping complex. A sixth suspect is still being pursued by police.

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, the five who were arrested stopped at a White Castle to satisfy their craving for a bite to eat after fleeing the scene.

‘The people we arrested here after the shooting seem to find it necessary to get something to eat. So they went to White Castle .

The 18-year-olds involved in the brawl were identified as Taeshawn Wright and Deandre Depratto.

The 17-year-olds, being youths, were not publicly identified by police.

The victim of Friday night’s brawl, an escalation of a “long feud” between two groups of teenagers, was identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Hudson’s sister, Ja’Nayea, 22, tearfully explained that her brother was “going to the mall to find a sweater to match his shoes to go to his friend’s birthday party that night.”

When Ja’Nayea received a call that his brother had been shot, she said she initially “hoped it was just a little gunshot wound or something.”

That hope vanished when she learned that first responders were “looking for a heartbeat.”

A close friend of the victim, Hawi Abdurahman, said the shooting should never have happened at the Mall of America in the days leading up to Christmas.

“Street code is you don’t do that kind of thing around families, like kids,” he said. “This should not happen in a mall where children and people shop.”

“Stay away from the wrong crowds, because the wrong crowds will lead you to ruin,” Hudson said.

The fatal accident is only the second homicide on record at the Mall of America, and the first to involve a firearm

The family has one GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Hodges initially reported that the suspects “outright” refused to cooperate, adding that some of them refused to share their names.

“If you come here and kill people in our mall, you’ll get one for Christmas,” Hodges said, holding up an orange prison suit and matching orange Santa hat.

“Five people got one of these today.

“We don’t play that here. You’re going to jail. And we’re going to make sure that everyone who helped these people goes to jail too,” he said.