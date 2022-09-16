Five teens are rushed to hospital suffering serious injuries as their car slams into a pole

<!–

Five teenagers have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident – just days after five classmates were killed in a horror smash.

The latest crash occurred early Friday morning on Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills in southwestern Sydney.

Emergency services were called around 6 a.m. after reports that a Honda Accord had crashed into a pole.

The latest accident involving an 18-year-old driver and teenage passengers between the ages of 15 and 16 happened on Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills in south-west Sydney early Friday morning.

Two female passengers, both aged 16, and two male passengers, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the 18-year-old driver suffered only minor injuries.

Two female passengers, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and transferred to St. George Hospital in stable conditions.

The 16-year-old is said to have hip and chest injuries, while the other woman has a head injury.

Two male passengers, aged 15 and 16, were treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital in stable conditions.

The 18-year-old driver suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory tests.

A male passenger in the back seat of the car was trapped after the impact. “Emergency personnel worked to free him while paramedics and the aeromedical team treated the other patients on the side of the road,” said NSW ambulance inspector Anna Lennard.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Anna Lennard told the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader that the two women were in the back seat with one of the men, who became trapped in the accident.

“Emergency services worked to free him while paramedics and the aeromedical team treated the other patients on the side of the road,” she said.

‘Incidents involving young people are always confrontational for our crews. We have recently seen a terrible tragedy on our roads and we encourage everyone to drive safely.”

Officers from St George Police Area Command have identified a crime scene.

Specialized police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are now investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The scene of the accident in Buxton, where five teenagers died on September 6.

Friends gather at the crime scene in Buxton, southwest Sydney, where five Picton High School classmates aged 14-16 were killed in a horror crash on September 6.

The incident comes just days after a horror disaster in Buxton near Picton in southwestern Sydney, which killed five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, faces five dangerous driving charges after his five passengers were killed in the high-speed crash on the night of Sept. 6.

The three girls and two boys who died in the accident were all friends from Picton High School.

Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – died when a Nissan Navara ute went off the road in Buxton.

The driver, Edwards, escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage or information about the Beverly Hills incident to contact Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333,000.