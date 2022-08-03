Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Primary Elections
A remarkable victory for abortion rights in Kansas, coupled with the defeats of some of the candidates most cut from Donald J. Trump’s mold, sent a clear signal on Tuesday that this year’s midterm exams are a tougher environment for uncompromising conservatives than Republicans ever believed.
But there’s a twist: In places where the night was toughest for the far right, the Republican Party may benefit in November.
In Missouri, the defeat of former Governor Eric Greitens in the Republican Senate primary means the seat of Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring, is likely to remain safely in the hands of the GOP.
And in Arizona, Kari Lake, the conspiracy-minded, Trump-backed candidate in the Republican governor’s race, surprisingly trailed Karrin Taylor Robson, a rival favored by the establishment, though Ms. Lake retained her way to victory in the early days. Wednesday.
Where the Trump wing prevailed, the Democrats can thrive. That’s especially true in West Michigan, where a candidate backed by the former president, John Gibbs, narrowly defeated one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump, Representative Peter Meijer. The victory of Mr. Gibbs gave the Democrats a golden opportunity to secure a seat that has been rearranged to lean towards their party.
Here are five takeaways from a big election night in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.
Kansas is shaking the nation, and the midterm elections, with its abortion vote.
Voters in scarlet Kansas gave a loud warning shot to Republicans across the country, signaling that abortion has the potential to boost voters the GOP had hoped would not remain involved. Democrats will likely use the vote to try to build momentum and portray Republicans as out of step with the majority of Americans on this issue.
The Kansas vote, which decisively rejected a referendum that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution, was the first test of Americans’ political stance on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s decision. It revealed that abortion rights, from the bluest to the reddest counties, are the achievements of Joseph R. Biden Jr. surpassed in the state in 2020.
As polling stations began to close, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said election officials expected a turnout of about 50 percent — well above the 36 percent his office had predicted for Election Day, and especially stunning for a primary in a non-state. presidential election year.
It’s too early to tell the partisan split, but early results indicated that the strength of the abortion rights side was not limited to democratic areas.
The referendum was rejected not only in temperate and increasingly blue-ish areas like the suburbs of Kansas City, but also in certain conservative parts of the state. Swing areas swung to the left.
As both parties look ahead to elections this fall in battlefield states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, which could help shape the future of abortion rights, Kansans showed that the political wind on the issue is turning.
Another impeachment vote loses his seat.
For much of this year, a 2021 vote to impeach Mr Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack seemed like a career-ending move for a House Republican.
Of the 10 who cast that vote, four retired before they could face the primary electorate. One, South Carolina Representative Tom Rice, was defeated by a Trump-backed Republican. One, California Representative David Valadao, survived the first night to remain on the ballot in November.
Tuesday was a key defensive stance for the anti-Trump GOP, with three of the remaining four Republicans who voted for impeachment facing the former president’s anger at the vote. Races for two in Washington, Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, were too close to mention — and one, Mr. Meijer, did not survive.
There was a lot of drama. Mr. Meijer fought not only against Trump-backed Mr. Gibbs, but also the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent more than $400,000 on ads designed to lift little-known Mr. Gibbs in the hopes that he would be more easily defeated. may be by Hillary Scholten, the Democrat, in November.
Joe Kent, the Trump-backed opponent of Ms. Beutler, is a retired square-jawed army ranger whose wife was killed by a suicide bomber in Syria. Mr Kent has turned to the far right, offering condolences to the January 6 rioters and repeating false claims about a stolen 2020 election.
The Democrats’ risky strategy of taking a Michigan election-denying conspiracy theorist to the next level has worked for now: Gibbs will be the Republican candidate in a newly-drawn seat that Biden would have won by nine percentage points in 2020. Gibbs triumphs in November, the charges against the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will be brutal.
But if the two impeachment supporters win in Washington, it means that more of the 10 who faced primary voters survived than were defeated. Later this month, Representative Liz Cheney will be the last of the 10 to meet voters.
Meanwhile, the former president’s winning streak in the Republican Senate primaries continued in Arizona, where a political newcomer, Blake Masters, captured the nomination after gaining approval from Mr. Trump.
Another conspiracy theorist is getting closer to overseeing elections.
As Mr. Trump’s grip on the Republican Party loosens slightly, his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen have persisted and spread to prominent Republican candidates. And the primary victories of some candidates on Tuesday could make the issue of democratic elections a central theme in their November general election.
Mark Finchem, who has identified himself as a member of the Oath Keepers militia in the past and waving wild, false accusations of inappropriate elections won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State in Arizona.
He will run in November for a position overseeing future elections in a state that Joseph R. Biden Jr. narrowly won in 2020 and where election conspiracy theorists have wreaked havoc ever since.
In Missouri, Eric Schmitt, the winner of the Republican primary for the state’s open senate seat, led several other attorney generals to appeal to the Supreme Court in 2020 to take Biden’s election victory in Pennsylvania and possibly get away with it. to throw.
And in Michigan, Mrs. Dixon, a conservative commentator who won the Republican nomination for governor, when asked whether Mr. Biden’s 154,000-vote victory was legitimate in her state.
Election officials are also still battling the conspiracy theories. In Michigan, prominent election deniers clinging to the lies of a stolen 2020 presidential contest have organized to sign up as pollsters and forced officials to respond to a range of misleading claims and security concerns.
In Arizona, Republican Lawmakers Have Questioned Biden’s Win in their state called people on Tuesday to shut down drop boxes to make sure no one illegally stuffed ballots with them, according to voting rights groups and a local news report.
Shame still exists in politics (but it’s a low bar).
Greitens’ decisive defeat in the Missouri Republican Senate primary showed that after all the tumult of the past six years, there are still no boundaries that cannot be crossed in politics. Mr Trump once said he could shoot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue without losing any supporters.
Mr Greitens resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 amid charges of luring an ex-girlfriend to his home, tying her up, taking her clothes off, photographing her partially naked, threatening to release the photos if she would talk and forced her to perform oral sex.
He thought he could make a political comeback as a United States senator. Even after his former wife accused him in an affidavit of physically abusing her and one of their young sons, he went ahead, denying the charges, arguing that his accusers had been manipulated by established RINOs, or in name only Republicans.
On Wednesday early Wednesday, Mr Greitens had gathered less than 19 percent of the vote, a distant third. Mud that sticks rancid.
The results provided three competitive governor races.
Governor Whitmer has maintained much higher approval ratings than Mr. Biden as she has led Michigan through a pandemic, economic crisis and a dam collapse.
But she could face a tough competitor in Ms. Dixon, who managed to unite her party’s warring factions with Mr. Trump and the state’s wealthy DeVos family. Ms. Dixon has said she decided to run because of her anger at Ms Whitmer’s policies, especially health restrictions early in the pandemic that were among the toughest in the country.
Races in Arizona and Kansas may prove to be even more exciting.
In Arizona, Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state and now the party’s nominee for governor, has emerged as a high-profile defender of the state’s 2020 election results, having endured death threats requiring 24-hour state security. troopers needed.
She could be up against Ms. Taylor Robson, who appeared to be leading Trump-backed Ms. Lake as of early Wednesday. Ms. Taylor Robson has the support of former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Doug Ducey, who is on a limited term, as well as other prominent Republicans.
In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, faces Derek Schmidt, the Trump-backed attorney general. It’s a tough landscape for Democrats, but Ms. Kelly’s approval ratings are relatively strong. A former state senator, she rose to a senior position in 2018 after defeating Kris W. Kobach, a Republican known for her misleading warnings about election fraud and illegal immigration. Kobach won the Republican primary for Kansas Attorney General on Tuesday.
Maggie Astor and Nate Cohn reporting contributed.