Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Primary Elections

A remarkable victory for abortion rights in Kansas, coupled with the defeats of some of the candidates most cut from Donald J. Trump’s mold, sent a clear signal on Tuesday that this year’s midterm exams are a tougher environment for uncompromising conservatives than Republicans ever believed.

But there’s a twist: In places where the night was toughest for the far right, the Republican Party may benefit in November.

In Missouri, the defeat of former Governor Eric Greitens in the Republican Senate primary means the seat of Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring, is likely to remain safely in the hands of the GOP.