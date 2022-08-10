Five takeaways from Tuesday’s election

The race between Mr. Fox and Adam Steen in the Republican primary for a seat in the Wisconsin Assembly was tighter than virtually all Wisconsin analysts predicted, although Mr. Fox is an 18-year-old incumbent chairman who has been a speaker for a decade and grew up in the district. Mr. Steen is from Indiana and had no paid ads other than a little bit of mailings, but he had Mr Trump’s support and the claim that he would work to take back the 10 votes of the state’s electoral college from 2020, a legal impossibility.

Mr Steen’s far-right views went far beyond election denial. In an interview, he also said he would try to make contraception illegal in Wisconsin.

A ray of hope for Democrats.

In a state that has won the last two presidential elections by razor thin margins, Democrats in Wisconsin have some cause for optimism.

Some of that has to do with sweeping legislation, covering climate change and prescription drug prices, which is on track to pass by November. Part of it has to do with the energy that Democratic voters have about abortion rights. And some of it, in Wisconsin, has to do with Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor.