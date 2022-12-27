Five stock market trends that could make you rich in 2023

Will interest rates continue to rise? Is inflation finally slowing down? Will the ongoing war in Ukraine continue to scare the markets?

These are the key questions for investors looking to choose a path for their pension and Isa investments next year.

While the FTSE 100 index of the largest UK stocks fell as low as 6,826 in October, it has now recovered to around 7,500, slightly higher than at the start of the year.

But some global markets have struggled, especially those with a large contingent of US tech stocks.

Here, we look at the key investment trends to consider in 2023.

1. The rise of ‘reshoring’

One consequence of both the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has been increased concern for global supply chains.

Major economies around the world are rushing to reduce their dependence on Russian and Chinese exports.

This has led to so-called ‘relocation’, where countries seek to bring industries back to their homeland, rather than rely on potentially volatile imports.

“Relocation is the biggest trend we’re focusing on in 2023, particularly in North America,” says Stephen Yiu, manager of the Blue Whale Growth Fund.

The fund, which has long focused on technology companies, has now siphoned off money from companies including Amazon, Meta and PayPal.

“We have recently invested in two North American rail companies: Canadian National and Union Pacific,” says Mr. Yiu.

The former is up 6 percent this year, and the latter is down 17 percent. Both companies should benefit from increased industrial demand through freight transport.

While Blue Whale has been hit hard by the technology slump, its long-term performance remains strong, returning 52 percent over five years.

2. Semiconductor companies shine

Semiconductors have become a staple of investment portfolios, generating excellent returns.

These computer chips are becoming more and more important as our world becomes more technologically advanced.

They are used to power smartphones, the latest cars and robots, but their supply is limited. And that bodes well for the companies that produce them.

Shares of Dutch semiconductor maker ASML are up 231% in five years, while Taiwan-based TSMC is up 104%.

Global semiconductor sales expected to top $600 billion [£500 billion] in 2023,’ says AJ Bell’s chief investment officer, Russ Mould.

3. Bonds are recovering

A dominant theme of 2022 has been rising interest rates as inflation has skyrocketed.

From London to Washington DC, central bankers have called an end to the era of ultra-low rates. In the UK, interest rates have risen from 0.25 percent in January to 3.5 percent today.

While there are signs that inflation is finally coming down, experts don’t anticipate that central banks are done raising rates.

Markets expect the Bank of England to raise the base rate to 4.25 percent next year, before cutting it to around 3.25 percent in 2024.

This should mean higher returns for investors buying gilts and bonds, small parcels of government debt.

While bonds have suffered in the pandemic, their yields (the amount actually paid to investors) have doubled in the past year.

“For the first time in a decade, investors need to pay close attention to how much money they invest in bonds,” says Paul Kearney of Asset Risk Consultants. This could be good news for anyone who owns mixed-asset funds, like Vanguard’s popular LifeStrategy funds.

4. The dollar loses strength

When the world economy falters, investors often seek safety by transferring their money to dollars.

That was exactly what happened in 2022, with the dollar gaining 15 percent on average against global currencies between January and October.

Since then, the dollar’s value has receded, taking its year-to-date gains to around 9 percent.

So what does all this mean for investors? Jason Hollands of financial advisers Evelyn Partners says any further decline in the value of the dollar will hurt UK investors holding US or global funds.

“Forex gains made by US funds have shielded investors from falling stock prices in New York,” he says.

Experts say investors may want to think about keeping part of their portfolio in assets that tend to rise when the dollar falls, such as gold.

On the other hand, a falling dollar is better news for emerging markets, which have to pay less to service their debts.

Hollands says funds like Fidelity Emerging Markets have taken a beating recently (down 26% in a year), but they could see better days if a weaker dollar improves the domestic outlook for countries like Brazil, India and South Korea.

5. Large-cap companies are holding their own

“In a torrid year, the UK’s FTSE 100 provided a bright spot for investors,” says Mr Hollands.

“We anticipate UK large-cap companies, many of which have an international focus, will continue to outperform in 2023.”

He points out that the FTSE 100, or large-cap index, has a high proportion of companies that provide basic consumer goods such as household goods and healthcare, which tend to be more resilient.

These include firms such as drugmakers GSK and Haleon, as well as Tesco and Marmite maker Unilever. It also contains energy giants Shell and BP.

While the price of oil has fallen recently, investment bank Goldman Sachs expects the price to hit $105 a barrel by the end of 2023, up from $80 this month, and hold that level in 2024.

An index tracker, such as Vanguard’s FTSE 100 UCITS ETF, can provide an inexpensive way to benefit from the performance of the FTSE 100. The cost is just 0.09 percent per year.

