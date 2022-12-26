Five scams to watch out for in 2023 as people warned about ‘online deals’ and ‘get rich schemes’

People are being warned to beware of bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online ‘bargain’ or a ‘get rich quick’ scheme.

It comes as millions of Britons tightened their belts this Christmas amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Recent headlines have shown scammers targeting victims using social media and setting up fake profiles on dating apps in an attempt to gain the trust of victims before suggesting bogus investment schemes.

Jenny Ross, which one? Money editor, said: ‘Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.

Which? is warning consumers to remain vigilant by keeping a close eye on personal financial accounts and credit reports, notifying banks of anything unusual immediately

“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we believe these scams are the top ones to watch out for.

‘Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to rush you into making a decision. If this happens to you, whether it’s via text, email, or phone, take a step back and think about what they’re asking. If it seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Here are some scams. Which one? is warning people to watch out for in 2023:

Requests for money mules

Money mule requests occur when people knowingly or unknowingly allow a criminal to use their bank account to move stolen money.

These will often appear in social media posts or emails.

Tactics employed include sending funds ‘by mistake’ which people are asked to return to a different bank account, asking people to apply for credit or bank cards in someone else’s name, or convincing people to have them transfer the money sent to your account (taking a share) as a ‘favour’.

Crimes for this type of scam can result in up to 14 years in prison, which ones? he said she.

card theft

Most banks will offer free balance and payment alerts via text or email. Whenever possible, use ATMs located inside bank branches as they are less likely to have been tampered with, the consumer group said.

Fake apps that target bank accounts

Which? he said people should read reviews of apps and developers, as they might give a clue to their legitimacy.

Fake calls or texts

A common technique deployed by scammers is to impersonate legitimate businesses, often banks.

Scammers can also place robocalls with prerecorded messages that invite people to press numbers on the keypad to tell them about a problem, such as a suspicious payment.

Criminal gangs often already have personal details about the victims, making the scam more credible. Fake texts are also a way to entice people to click on links that may appear legitimate at first glance.

Which? she said that people should never just trust the caller ID that appears on a call. Banks will never ask you to provide personal information over the phone. If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a message, contact your bank or card issuer through a reliable method.

Online shopping scams

Criminal gangs pay for false or misleading advertisements online in an attempt to lure unsuspecting victims, often offering low prices for high-value items such as mobile phones or laptop computers.

Warning signs of a fake website can include misspellings, grammatical errors, and missing contact details.

Which? he suggested that people should stick to trusted retailers and remember that paying by bank transfer may offer less protection than paying by card.