Five sailors report health concerns after jet fuel contaminates drinking water on warship USS Nimitz

Sailors say the entire ship, which is 47 years old, now reeks of fuel.

The attempt to flush the system failed, and more traces of jet fuel were detected in the same supply just a few days later.

Sailors have suffered from acid reflux and other illnesses feared to be related to contaminated water.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Five sailors from the USS Nimitz have reported experiencing acid reflux and other illnesses after the aircraft carrier’s water system became contaminated with jet fuel, Navy officials confirmed.

Naval personnel aboard the carrier tell crew members to “immediately report to a doctor if they show any illness” that could have been caused by the water, Navy spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson said.

Disgruntled sailors took to social media to share images of the cloudy drinking water being supplied to them on the ship.

He was forced to return from a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean and is now docked at his home port in San Diego pending an investigation.

Dozens of sailors took to social media and blogs to share photos of the contaminated water on the aircraft carrier. On September 22, a sailor tried to clean his coffeemaker several times, but foam continued to form on top. Another shared a photo of the contaminated water, captured on September 19.

“Most of the water sources on the ship still stink of JP5, let alone have a strong taste. Most of our showers haven’t gotten rid of the smell,” said one.

Sailors also reported feeling sick, nauseous, lightheaded and extremely weak after showering, a report reported. Blog compilation of crew accounts.

While the drinking water system was down, vending machines selling bottled water ran out and staff had to rely on friends to make water deliveries to the ship.

The USS Nimitz was launched in 1972 and is one of the largest nuclear-powered warships in the world. On September 16, JP-5 jet fuel contaminated the ship’s drinking water system.

The USS Nimitz was forced to return to San Diego during a “pre-deployment” cruise in the Pacific after jet fuel contaminated the ships’ drinking water system.

The Navy said the fuel, known as Jet Propellant-5 (JP5), was first reported on September 16, causing the crew’s drinking water supply to be cut off for three days.

Timeline of water contamination from USS Nimitz September 16 – USS Nimitz personnel discover aviation fuel in the water system during a pre-deployment cruise to the Pacific Ocean September 17 – Ship returns to San Diego and crews clean drinking water system. Sep 19 – Drinking water is restored to the ship after a “thorough cleaning and inspection” finds no detectable amounts of fuel. September 21: A couple of days later, Navy officials reported that the ship’s drinking water system “discharged detectable traces of hydrocarbons.” Sep 27 – The Navy confirms that fuel is still found in the water system despite the discharge, but there were no ‘confirmed’ cases of illness. Sep 29 – Five crew members raise health concerns with medical staff, Navy confirmed

Despite indications in the following days that the water system had been emptied, problems persisted and more traces of jet fuel were found in the same water supply.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the leak.

In an email to the Navy Times on Thursday, Robertson said: “The source of the Jet Propellant-5 (JP-5) contamination has been identified and isolated in one of the 26 potable water tanks on board.”

Little is known about the effects of ingesting jet fuel, but “harmful effects on the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system” are possible, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a federal agency. of public health.

‘The contaminated tank has been isolated from the drinking water system. As an added precaution, three other nearby tanks have also been isolated from the potable water system,’ Navy officials said in a statement.

Of the five sailors who reported illnesses, the Navy said one was experiencing acid reflux caused by drinking contaminated water aboard the ship. The Navy said the other four crew members had been ‘cleared’, but details are unknown.

Launched in 1972, the USS Nimitz is one of the largest warships in the world with a crew of around 5,000. Her most recent deployment lasted 11 months and was completed in February 2021.

The recent contamination of the ship’s drinking water was first reported during a “pre-deployment cruise” in the Pacific off the coast of Southern California. The carrier was quickly returned to her homeport NAS North Island in San Diego, where she now remains.

The ship has been connected to a San Diego water supply since September 17.

The aircraft was expected to complete training for a global deployment later this year, but water contamination has delayed that, the Navy confirmed.