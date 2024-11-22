Five remaining Bali Nine prisoners to be sent home to Australia

The five remaining prisoners of the infamous Bali Nine group will be sent to Australia from Indonesia next month.

Australians Matthew Norman, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, Scott Rush and Michael Czugaj are serving life sentences in miserable Balinese prisons.

In 2005, they and four other Australians were arrested by Indonesian authorities while trying to smuggle 8.3 kilos of heroin strapped to their bodies from the holiday island.

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in 2018, while Renae Lawrence was released that same year after her life sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.

Masterminds Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed by firing squad in 2015 on Nusa Kambangan or ‘Prison Island’.

On Friday, the coordinating minister for legal affairs, human rights, immigration and prisons, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, told The Weekend that Australian Anthony Albanese had requested that the prisoners be transferred to Australia.

“The President of Indonesia responded that they are currently reviewing and processing the matter and it is expected to be carried out in December,” he said.

