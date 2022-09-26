Five Quaint Homes Channel Nine Bought For The Block’s 2023 Season

The 2023 season of The Block will film in Hampton East, Victoria, and Channel Nine has snatched five homes in the area for the Blockheads to renovate.

A first look at the properties reveals a series of quaint suburban brick homes that seem ready for a makeover.

The classic homes on Charming Street were sold between June 29 and July 1 to Micjoy Pty Ltd, a company owned by Nine. real estate.com.au.

Producers for the successful renovation show spent $14.3 million on the row of five houses in Hampton East, in Melbourne’s Bayside, 14km from the CBD.

Only one of the five purchased homes along the row of houses at numbers 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22 has two bedrooms. The other four have three to four bedrooms.

The Block filmed the 2021 season in neighboring Hampton, just two miles from the 2023 location.

One of the block’s regulars, Denise Jacobs, said East Hampton “lighted up,” even though it was Hampton’s “poor cousin,” which tends to be more expensive.

The buyer’s agent, who sold her own home in Hampton to Nine for $1.59 million for The Block’s 2021 season, described Charming Street as “amazing.”

“It’s a happy little pocket and there are some nice established houses,” she said.

The teams each build a house on 10 hectares of land

The prices that buyers paid for the homes in Hampton in 2021 were between $2.3 million and $3 million, so fans can expect similar prices for East Hampton.

Jacobs added that The Block’s 2023 season will be “easier” for producers than the current season.

Filmed in Gisborne, in the country of Victoria, a 40-minute drive from Melbourne, The Block 2022 is said to be one of the most ambitious seasons to date.

Meanwhile, Channel Nine started casting this month for next year’s season of The Block

Upcoming Blockheads for the 19th season will be told that shooting will begin in March 2023 and will run for 10 to 12 weeks, reports 9Honey.