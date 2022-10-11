Five potential trade destinations for Draymond Green (if the Warriors decide to go down that route)

While Green is away from the team, the Warriors must first… make it up to Poole. Of course, his renewal negotiations will be factored into this, especially since the deadline for rookie-scale renewals is a day before the start of the regular season. Recent offers for Anfernee Simons (four years, $100 million), RJ Barrett (four years, $120 million), and Tyler Herro (four years, $130 million) could represent Poole’s floor in a new deal.

But apart from that, they also need to show how much they appreciate him and make sure they’re on the same page in the future. Poole played a big part in keeping the Warriors afloat in last year’s regular season. with many missed games from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green. While his role was reduced in the deeper rounds of the playoffs, he adds an extra element to Golden State’s offense that is critical to their success.

If Poole feels he can’t trust Green or the organization going forward, it could set off a chain of events that could put the team away from the fray. That said, it feels like a good bet that Poole will be renewed before the season starts.

There’s no need to explain to the average basketball fan why the Warriors want and need to keep Green. Golden State could not replace his combination of defensive versatility, awareness and leadership, as well as his ability to create scoring opportunities for others, flow an attack and run in transition. Add to that the four championships and six finals and the Warriors have a delicate situation to manage: discipline him without alienating him.

Green is also eligible for renewal throughout the season for up to four years, $138.7 million, which would give him an average annual salary of $35 million per year. It has been reported that the Warriors have no plans to renew him this season as he is not in the final year of his deal, although he could decline his $27.6 million player option and enter unlimited free agency in 2023. This incident could very well affect Green’s future renewal negotiations, whenever they may be.

The timing of Green’s contract situation and this incident are likely to spark talks about his future in Golden State. He is known for his confrontation on the pitch in the spirit of competitiveness and this is an incident where that line was crossed. The only reason the Warriors would consider moving him is if they feel those limits will be crossed again.

In the unlikely event that they decide to part ways with the 10-year veteran, there are several teams that make a lot of sense for him. It should be noted that Green has a 15 percent trade bonus worth $3.9 million if traded before the start of the regular season, and will be reduced pro rata to $1.3 million if moved on the trade deadline .