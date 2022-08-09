Five polls show US remains divided over Trump, the FBI, the January 6 attack, and political violence

The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was quickly quashed by the former president’s Republican colleagues and a crowd of supporters, who gathered Monday against the raid outside his Florida resort.

The unprecedented search of a former president’s home has escalated the investigation into missing White House documents — one of several investigations into Trump’s tenure, his role in the January 6 attacks, and his business dealings.

Trump’s response — to denounce the raid as “neither necessary nor appropriate” — has resonated with his legion of MAGA fans, many of whom say he won the 2020 election and that Democrats will do everything they can to prevent that he will be active again in 2024.

Yet many Americans say that Trump is not above the law, that his actions in the White House warrant investigation, and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has a responsibility to fulfill this difficult task.

Against this backdrop, DailyMail.com spotlights five recent polls that provide a snapshot of Americans’ attitudes toward Trump, the FBI, the DOJ, the Jan. 6 hearings, and simmering political divisions that could turn into violence.

The polls show that voters remain bitterly divided over the 45th president, whether he should be investigated and whether American institutions operate fairly. While some Republicans have moved away from Trump, he retains a passionate and combustible base.

We’re also giving readers the chance to share their thoughts and vote on whether they approve of the FBI’s decision to invade Trump’s luxurious Palm Beach retreat and break open his vault in the search for missing papers.

POLL 1: Republicans Trust The FBI Less Than Democrats

The FBI has an image problem. Overall, 47 percent of Americans distrust the national crime-fighting agency, and 46 percent trust it, according to a May Golden/TIPP survey.

Support has tilted politically: Democrats and independents broadly trust the institution, but most Republicans (55 percent) don’t trust it, even though Trump has appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Respondents also expressed mixed feelings toward the DOJ.

POLL 2: US divided over Trump’s role in January 6 uprising

After weeks of televised hearings about the January 2021 Capitol attack, U.S. voters remained divided over Trump’s role in the insurgency and whether he was encouraging supporters to try to dissuade lawmakers from confirming his election defeat.

About 53 percent of voters said Trump should face criminal charges before Jan. 6, but 54 percent of voters also said he should run for president again, Harvard CAPS-Harris pollsters found it this month.

Pollster Mark Penn called it an “explosive divisive issue in the country.”

Members of the Oath Keepers on the Eastern Front of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Americans remain divided over then-President Donald Trump’s role in the uprising

POLL 3: The January 6 Hearings Turned Some Republicans Against Trump

The televised hearings on the January 6 events took its toll on Trump’s popularity.

The bipartisan congressional probe offered fresh revelations about Trump pressuring his vice president to undo his election defeat, and fired close advisers who rejected his false claims of mass voter fraud.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found in late July that 40 percent of Republicans blamed Trump for the deadly riots, compared with the 33 percent blamed the former leader six weeks earlier.

In an ad, Trump calls America a “nation in decline” but promises a political future where “the best is yet to come.” His popularity was tarnished by the January 6 hearings, but he remains popular among millions of voters

POLL 4: Trump remains popular among Republican base

Despite all the negative publicity about January 6 and signs of waning support, Trump remains wildly popular among his die-hard base.

In a poll at the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last week, Trump was favored by 69 percent of anonymous voters — far ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 24 percent.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather outside his home in Mar-a-Lago after the FBI raid. Despite negative publicity, he remains hugely popular among a die-hard fan base

POLL 5: Americans – and especially Republicans with guns – are outraged

The Trump supporters who gathered outside Mar-a-Lago Monday night, like those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, are showing their passionate support for the former president.

A recent University of Chicago poll revealed how angry and divided America had become, and how it could turn into violence again.

A disturbing 28 percent of respondents said they had so little faith in their government that it “may soon be necessary to take up arms” against Washington.

Of gun owners, 37 percent said they were ready for an armed uprising against a system many described as “corrupt and manipulated” against them.