Five people including four women aged 18-25 are killed in a head on crash by wrong-way driver

Five people have been killed in a head-on crash in Florida by a wrong-way driver whose driver’s license was revoked eight years ago.

Valeria Cáceres, Valeria Peña, Daniella Marcano, Briana Pacalagua and Giancarlo Arias were named as the victims in the Miami smash.

They were all between the ages of 12 and 25 and died on the spot from critical injuries after the horrific impact.

Shocking footage of the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of their vehicles, one of which had turned sideways and most of the driver’s side was missing.

Maiky Simeon was driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway and ran into their car around 4:30 am on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who survived but ended up in hospital, lost his license in 2014 for racing at 109 mph. But police said he had a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

Valeria Cáceres (pictured) ‘was so young and full of life and loved by so many’, her sister said in tribute

Briana Pacalagua (left) was a ‘kind, sweet, wonderful, sweet, caring and happy person’ who ‘was always careful on the road’. Right: Daniella Marcano

Valeria Peña (pictured) was one of the five victims of the horror crash on the Palmetto Expressway

Giancarlo Arias (pictured) was a talented and award-winning artist at age 18 and had his artworks exhibited at the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida

The victim’s car was left a total loss and was facing the wrong direction on the road after the fatal collision

Meanwhile, the suspect’s vehicle had also been destroyed, with the hood slamming against the windshield

Devastated family members have set up GoFundMe pages for the victims after the horrific crash over the weekend.

A social media post dedicated to all five individuals who lost their lives read in Spanish: “Today 5 lives are no longer part of this earthly plane, 5 lives full of dreams, goals and goals will no longer be part of this earth.” from U.S.

“It hurts a lot to know that such young and talented people will not be able to achieve what they once dreamed of, but it hurts me more to know that family, friends and all their loved ones will have to go through tremendous pain. ‘

Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving east in the west lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Miami around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in an Infiniti sedan when he collided head-on with a Honda sedan

Marcano, 19, was described by a friend as “beautiful, amazing, happy and the sweetest person ever.”

Another wrote: “Each of us has a lot of fond memories of her and we will cherish those moments as if they were today.”

Isabella Espin, Cáceres’ sister, posted on her GoFundMe: ‘She was so young and full of life and loved by so many.

“Remember to always drive safely and let the people closest to you know you love them.”

Briana Pacalagua was a “kind, sweet, wonderful, sweet, caring and happy person” who “was always careful on the road,” according to her sister Kiara.

Luis Quiaro, meanwhile, wrote on Peña’s GoFundMe that he regrets not visiting her days before her death after she told him not to spend $30 on an Uber.

“I’ll regret doing what you told me and not going,” he wrote.

The latest victim, Giancarlo Arias, was a talented and award-winning artist at the age of 18 and had his artwork displayed at the Salvador Dali Museum in Florida.

His former art teacher, Heather Cipriani, wrote on her class’ Instagram page, “Gian, I never got to tell you how proud I was of you.

“You were such a talented role model and a beautiful soul. In my 21 years of teaching this is the first time I have ever felt such a loss.”

GoFundMe pages set up to raise money for the victims’ funerals have collectively raised more than $30,000 to date.

They all died when suspect Simeon slammed his Infinti sedan into the Honda sedan they were in, which was driven by Pacalagua.

Footage of the scene released by Florida State Highway Patrol showed a car turning sideways on the road, barely recognizable due to the extent of the damage.

Arantza Gamarra, Giancarlo Arias and Valeria Cáceres in the photo together before the tragic crash

The crumpled wreck of the suspect’s car is put on a tow truck in the early hours of Saturday morning and taken away.

The entire hood was folded in as both passenger doors were pushed in, crumpling the car’s frame and blowing all the windows out.

A sea of ​​debris was pictured strewn across the road in the wake of the deadly crash.

According to Miami Herald, his driver’s license was revoked in 2014 after Simeon clocked a speed of 109 miles per hour.

But this blatant speeding offense was just one of many driving-related offenses on his criminal record.

Simeon had several other incidents to his name, including more speeding and red lights, both before and after the 2014 indictment.