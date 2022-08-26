Five people are hospitalized in NJ with back pain after 19-story wooden rollercoaster malfunctioned

<!–

Five people were taken to hospital in New Jersey with back pain on Thursday night after a malfunction of one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

Riders on El Toro at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson Township, 20 miles east of Trenton, reported feeling like the carriages “hit a pothole.”

El Toro has a speed limit of 70 mph and it is unclear what caused the accident.

The eight-year-old roller coaster, 19 stories high with a 176-foot drop at a 76-degree angle, reopened this year after a partial derailment last summer.

Ambulances are seen at the bottom of New Jersey’s El Toro roller coaster after it broke down Thursday night

Five people with back pain taken to hospital, Six Flags amusement park confirms

Built in 2006, El Toro has a top speed of 70 mph

The State Department of Community Affairs had the wooden roller coaster “marked red” after the June 29, 2021 incident, meaning it was decommissioned and placed under technical investigation.

It reopened in February after Six Flags assured people that inspectors had declared it safe.

But operators are now faced with questions about the future of the historic ride, following Thursday night’s incident.

A female rider wrote on Facebook that it appeared the carriage “hit a pothole” after the third fall, while another rider said they thought they had broken a tooth.

The ride was shut down immediately after the 7:30 p.m. incident on Thursday.

The coaster is facing questions about its future after it failed again – after being partially derailed in June 2021. It didn’t reopen until February

“Several guests reported back pain after driving on El Toro tonight,” said Gabriel Darretta, a Six Flags spokesperson.

“Five guests have been taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride is closed for inspection.’

Jackson Township Police said the injuries were mostly minor and no officers attended the scene.