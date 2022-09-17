Five NFL players are fined more than $54,000 combined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1

Five NFL players were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first week of the season, including star-wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase.

Diggs was fined $10,609 for mocking Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the season opener, per NFL Networkafter his response to a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

The Bills receiver defeated Ramsey to score on a 53-yard reception to make the score 31-10, and could then be seen talking to his opponent.

The competition determined that Diggs did something within the definition of their bully rule – ‘use of enticing or harassing acts or words that incite ill will between teams’ – although no flag was thrown after his touchdown grab.

Elsewhere, another top receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, was fined twice for unsportsmanlike conduct in his team’s loss to the Steelers for a total of $23,870.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who suffered a season-end quad injury in Week 1, was also fined $10,609 following his team’s win over the Broncos.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson and Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper were both fined less, at $4,972 and $4,723 respectively.

The league made a concerted effort last season to address more unsportsmanlike conduct, a decision that came directly from the NFL Competition Committee and the Coaches’ Subcommittee.

“The coaches felt like things were getting out of hand in recent years. We can’t deny that sportsmanship is at the heart of our game,” Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, told the club. Associated Press last year.

Sportsmanship has always been the core. The rules are very clear. Don’t do it to the opponent’s sidelines or towards the opponent.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate, you can’t have fun, you can’t take spontaneous actions. You can jump, flip, celebrate. You just can’t do it with an opponent.’

