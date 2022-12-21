Five-month-old baby boy missing after Ohio twins were abducted in stolen car

Authorities in Ohio are still searching for a 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped along with his twin brother when their mother’s car was stolen when she stormed into a pizzeria.

The next morning, Kyair Thomas was found abandoned and cold in an airport parking lot, but family, friends and the Columbus police are still searching for his brother, Kason.

The twins were in a car on Monday evening that was probably stolen by the well-known child abuser Naleh Jackson (24).

Kason (left) and Kyair Thomas (right) went missing Monday night when they were abducted while in a car stolen from outside a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio. Kyair was found in an airport parking lot, while Kason is still missing

Donatos Pizza employees told Columbus police that Nalah Jackson (pictured), 24, was leaving the restaurant when Barnett entered. Police have named her as the prime suspect

The twins were left in their mother’s car at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 19 when she entered Donatos Pizza in Columbus to pick up a Door Dash order.

When she turned around, her car — which had continued to move and was carrying the two boys — was gone, police said.

In a 911 call, Barnett can be heard telling dispatchers, “Someone just stole my car and my babies are in it.”

I was right here and all I did was grab this pizza. I was here, I didn’t even go into the building,” she said.

Restaurant workers said a homeless person, now known as Jackson, was at the restaurant but left when the Barnett entered, Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant said.

Jackson has a criminal record and was charged with abusing her own child. In June 2021, Jackson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old child fell down a flight of stairs. reported the Columbus shipment.

She was subsequently sentenced to 13 days in prison and two years’ probation.

In September 2021, Jackson went with her children to the National Youth Advocacy Center for a supervised visit, but ran away and stopped a stranger’s car, police reported.

Jackson has a criminal record and was accused in the past of molesting her own child after they allegedly fell down a flight of stairs

The 2010 Honda Accord was spotted in a gas station. Barnett told officers during the 911 call that the car was missing a front bumper and a torn temporary license plate

Wilhelmina Barnett pictured with her twin sons, one of whom is still missing

Kyair was found early Tuesday morning in a Dayton International Airport parking lot following the nationwide Amber Alert.

Someone found the child in a car seat between cars in the economy parking lot of the airport.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police confirmed she was the prime suspect and had been seen at a gas station in Barnett’s 2010 Honda Accord.

Barnett tells officers during 911 that the car was missing a front bumper and a torn temporary license plate.

Bryant said at a news conference that the car was spotted at a gas station near Dayton and released surveillance footage of the car.

Several law enforcement agencies have teamed up to find Jackson and the missing boy. Ohio Highway Patrol and local law enforcement officers visited more than a dozen addresses associated with Jackson, police said. They also visited three homeless camps.

Barnett told police the car tore up the temporary Ohio registration plate

The Columbus Police Department is issuing an Amber Alert, informing surrounding states that any sightings of the stolen car must be reported

Police have confirmed the message was a scam designed to extort money from Kason’s traumatized parents

Barnett posted on social media a screenshot of a text message she received demanding $650 for her baby’s safe return. Police have since confirmed the message was a scam designed to get money from Kason’s traumatized parents.

She created a GoFundMe page to raise money, but the site’s policy does not allow users to raise money for ransom payment.

Police have alerted the surrounding states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky that any sighting of the 2010 Honda Accord must be reported.

Local gun violence advocate Dion Green has advertised that he will be offering a $10,000 reward for the baby’s return, and that no questions will be asked.

“I hope that reward can make something happen,” Dion told ARC. “Any lead that helps me find the kid, I’ll give them their $10,000.”