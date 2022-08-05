Five minor league players are SUSPENDED for performance enhancing drug use including Derek Dietrich

Yankees minor league infielder Derek Dietrich has reportedly been given a 50-game suspension for taking performance-enhancing drugs.

The former major league player is one of five minor league players to be banned for PED use.

Dietrich, who was a Triple-A affiliate with the New York Yankees, tested positive for 1,4-dimethylpentylamine, or DMPA, which the MLB says is a banned stimulant.

More to follow.